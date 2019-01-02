‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice’s Dad Joins Her Family In Jamaica

Teresa Giudice's dad, Giacinto Gorga, was hospitalized for weeks at the end of last year.

Teresa Giudice and her family spent time in Jamaica over the holidays and with them on the trip was the Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s father, Giacinto Gorga.

Weeks after Gorga spent a substantial amount of time at a New Jersey hospital battling pneumonia, he turned up on the Caribbean island to spend some time with his family, including Giudice’s four daughters, Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10.

After landing in Jamaica last week around Christmas Day, Giudice shared several photos of herself, her kids, and her father.

“Happy New Year,” Giudice wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo of herself and her dad.

Although Gorga was previously quite ill, he appeared to be back to his normal self in the photo as he enjoyed ringing in the New Year with his daughter and her family at the Moon Palace Resort.

Before heading to Jamaica, Giudice shared a number of photos of her Christmas celebrations, which included her brother, Joe Gorga, his wife, Melissa Gorga, and their three kids. As fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey well know, Giudice and her younger brother were at odds at times during filming on Season 9 after Giudice began feeling that he wasn’t spending enough time with their father.

Below is a photo of Teresa Giudice celebrating New Year’s with her dad, Giacinto Gorga.

On November 7, Teresa Giudice opened up to the Daily Dish about her father’s health struggles.

“My dad’s in the hospital. He’s stable. He had a hematoma in his stomach. It’s like a bruise that takes a while to go away. He’s on blood thinners. It’s so complicated. It’s very exhausting,” she said at the time.

“He had pneumonia. Thank God that’s cleared up. But now with this situation, poor guy. It’s like between him and me, we can’t catch a break.”

“That’s the thing, none of us can be sick around him because he catches it right away. We’re constantly always washing our hands,” Giudice continued.

“Like when you have a baby and you make sure everything’s clean, that’s how you have to be with him because he gets sick easily.”

Giudice’s mother, Antonia Gorga, passed away suddenly in March 2017.

To see more of Teresa Giudice and her family, including her brother Joe and his wife Melissa, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.