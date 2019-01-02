Hoplark HopTea Has Turned Healthier Drink Ideas Into A Successful Niche Company

Deann Eberhardt and Andrew Markley have been trying to answer a way to find a drink that is as interesting as craft beer, but contains no calories, for a few years now, and since they were unable to locate one already on the market, the Boulder homebrewers have decided to concoct one. The result is HopTea. Eberhardt is quite proud of what they have been able to accomplish.

“We created something that didn’t exist before…We poured it through kegs and people went crazy for it.”

For a little over a year, the two began mixing hops, tea, and water, seeking a desirable tasting drink that wouldn’t add inches to the waistline. Eventually, they began taste testing their new “healthy” drink with friends and family. The reactions were favorable, and eventually the two tested HopTea at Denver’s South Pearl Farmers Market in May 2018. It was this final taste test that prompted the creation and marketing of Hoplark Hoptea.

Hoplark Hoptea is a one of a kind, zero calorie, hop-infused sparkling iced tea. Even though initially aimed at millennials, this tea drink has also caught on with a much larger demographic than anticipated by either Eberhardt or Markely.

The Hoplark HopTea website features the hashtag #hopsanywhere on the site banner. The beverage comes in several flavors, all of which can be sampled in their Mixed Pack, which retails from $29 USD. The flavors available are The Green Tea One, the black tea tea titled The Really Hoppy One, a lemon one, a white tea, and even a chamomile tea called The Calm One. There is an area on their site to contact the Hoplark company, which has a headquarters in Boulder, Colorado. There is also an area on the site to sign up for newsletters, get a better detailed description of the available products, as well as search for the nearest retail location.

Most of the Hoplark retail locations are in deed in Colorado; however, some other sites include a few select areas in Utah, Texas, New Mexico, Missouri, Idaho. Many of the retail stores where the tea can be purchased seem to be predominately Whole Foods, with a few restaurants in Colorado.

Some cite that HopTea’s success can be attributed to the increasing popularity of drinks that are seen as “better” for consumers. In the last decades or so, consumers have been inundated with a variety of drinks that tout nutrition, taste and convenience as a selling point. The line of drinks, often also called functional or hybrid, are being manufactured by both big companies and small independent entrepreneurs.