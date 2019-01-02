Wes Ramsey Gushes Over Girlfriend Laura Wright After ‘General Hospital’ Star Suffers The Loss Of Her Father

The past few months have been very difficult for General Hospital star Laura Wright. She lost her mother a couple of months ago, and just a few days ago, her father passed away as well. Luckily, Wright is surrounded by family and friends who are lending their support, and now her boyfriend and co-star Wes Ramsey has taken to social media to gush over his gal.

As the Inquisitr recently shared, Laura Wright revealed a few days ago on Instagram that her father had just passed away. She shared many touching photos of her father Rector and noted that he was now reunited with her mother. Fans remembered that the General Hospital star had opened about her mother’s death in late October.

Laura and General Hospital star Wes Ramsey have been dating for a while now, and on Tuesday, he posted a sweet tribute to his lady. Ramsey, who plays Peter on GH and was cast after he started dating Wright, wrote at length about Laura’s strength and grace when facing the loss of both her mother and father in such a short period of time.

Ramsey was quite philosophical as he wrote about how inspiring Wright has been through this tough time. Wes added that he admires her and is proud of her, and he thanked her for letting him walk through this with her.

While Laura is working through this tough time, she posted several tidbits on her Instagram page indicating that she’s pushing ahead and is ready to embrace 2019. She shared a beautiful montage of some of high and low moments she had in 2018 and she posted an adorable picture of her with Wes as they bid farewell to this difficult year.

On New Year’s Day, the General Hospital star shared a picture showing a peaceful scene from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She explained that she was immersing herself into a lot of memories and just quietly sitting with her thoughts on that day.

Wright thanked Ramsey for being by her side, and it looks like Laura is doing her best to start 2019 on a positive note. On-screen, these two General Hospital cast members rarely interact with one another. However, off-screen Laura and Wes are clearly a very strong couple and it looks like the New Year is slated to be a big one for them.

General Hospital fans have been quite outspoken about having Ramsey on the show, but the writers seem to have plenty of storyline on the horizon for him. His character of Peter seems on the verge of entering a romance with Kirsten Storms’ character of Maxie, but some fans have speculated that trouble ahead for Carly and Sonny might give the writers an opportunity to put Carly and Peter together.

Even though General Hospital fans are divided on his on-screen character, nobody can argue that Wes Ramsey isn’t a pretty great boyfriend. Despite the hard times she’s been through, Laura Wright has made it clear that she’s head-over-heels in love with her guy and fans are glad she’s got support like that at a time like this.