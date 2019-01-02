Watch Manchester City Vs Liverpool FC Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch EPL Top Three Clash Live Online

One of the most important matches of the 2018/2019 English Premier League season kicks off the New year as third-place Manchester City hosts table-topping Liverpool.

The current English Premier League leaders Liverpool FC face perhaps their toughest test of the 2018/2019 season on Thursday when they kick off the new year by traveling to Manchester to take on last season’s record-setting titlists, Pep Guardiola’s City — a team that Liverpool’s manager, Jurgen Klopp, lauds as “still the best team in the world.” according to the BBC. But Guardiola’s side, while still in the title race, have not enjoyed the sustained dominance that drive them to a 100-point season in 2017/2018, already losing three matches — one more than in all of last season — and facing a possible fourth when they host the league leaders in a game that will live stream from The Etihad.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Thursday’s Manchester City vs. Liverpool FC English Premier League top three clash, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time at the 55,000-seat City of Manchester Stadium, better known as The Etihad, in Manchester, England, on Thursday, January 3. In Italy and central Europe, kickoff will take place at 9 p.m. Central European Time. In the United States, the live stream gets rolling at 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, noon Pacific. In India, the Man City-Liverpool match starts at 1:30 a.m. India Standard Time on Friday morning, January 4.

Manchester City now sits in third place at 41 points, per Sky Sports, just a single point behind Tottenham Hotspur but with a game in hand, as Thursday’s match will be the 21st of the season for both sides. Liverpool occupied the top of the table, seven points ahead of City.

Guardiola said on Wednesday that he expects his team to defy expectations against Liverpool, whom he describes as “the best team in Europe,” per the BBC.

“I know today nobody trusts us. Everyone is talking about ‘if we lose’ — but we can win,” the Spanish manager said.

“A lot of nice words are spoken when you make 100 points in a season. But after, it is how you come back — and we did it. I am delighted with my team. We have made a lot of points.”

Klopp and Guardiola were rivals in the German Bundesliga as managers if that league’s top two clubs, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, respectively, before renewing their rivalry in England. Klopp’s teams have haste better of the matchup, per Sky, winning seven to five for Guardiola’s teams, with two matches drawn between the managers.

Josep “Pep” Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City (l) and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (r). Harry Trump / Ian MacNicol / Getty Images

To watch the Manchester City vs. Liverpool FC English Premier League table-topping match live stream online from the Etihad, access the streaming video provided by NBC Sports Live Extra, or by downloading the NBC Sports Live Extra app. The NBC service also streams on live set-top streaming devices such as Apple TV, Roku, and the Amazon Fire TV, allowing fans to watch the Citizens vs. Reds showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

But there is a way to watch the northern rivals clash live online for free, without a cable login. Fans could sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package, such as Fubo TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. All of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week-long period, fans can watch Thursday’s all-important English Premier League game live stream for free.

Alternatively, fans in many countries can watch a live stream of the top-three Premier League showdown by accessing the streaming video provided by LFCTV Go, which will carry the game on personal computers.

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go will carry the live stream, while in Italy, Sky Go Italia will live stream the match. In Canada, fans watch the match with a subscription to DAZN. In India, HotStar has the live streaming rights to all English Premier League matches.

Most Caribbean countries will be able to access a stream though Flow Sports and the Flow Sports app, while throughout Africa, Super Sport has the right to the big match. A list of live stream sources for the Manchester City vs. Liverpool match in numerous other countries around the world is available on Live Soccer TV.