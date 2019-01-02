Ariana Grande Wears Huge Fur Coat On IG To Celebrate ‘Thank U, Next’s 7 Weeks At No. 1

Ariana Grande is kicking off 2019 with a bang. The singer posted a new photo on her Instagram in which she dons a plush looking pink fur coat, stockings, and matching high heels to celebrate “Thank U, Next’s” 7 weeks at the top of the Billboard 100 chart.

“Thank u for seven weeks at number 1,” the caption reads. “What a beautiful start to this year.”

“Thank U, Next,” a bittersweet tribute to lost love, is Ariana Grande’s first No. 1 single. She released it after a highly publicized breakup from comedian and Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson. The two had been engaged to be married, but TMZ reports that the death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, put a damper on their plans. According to their sources, Grande struggled to cope with her grief and decided to cut things off with Davidson so that she could heal. In the song, Ariana name drops her exes and Pete gets a mention in the Mean Girls-styled “Burn Book” that was created for the video. She writes “Sorry I Dipped” on a page that features a photo of her and Davidson.

But their relationship drama didn’t end with the release of the song. As the Inquisitr previously reported, weeks later Davidson posted a cryptic message on social media which many saw as a sign that he was suicidal. This post followed a Twitter tiff between Ariana Grande and Kanye West in which West accused the singer of making light of his mental health issues. Davidson got some backlash for taking Kanye’s side in the social media squabble.

In the last verse of “Thank U, Next,” Ariana Grande proclaims that she will be focusing on loving herself and seemed to confirm those plans with a tweet about her love life on New Year’s Day.

“Spoiler for the rest of this year / probably my life: it’s no one,” she wrote on Twitter in response to a fan who asked her who she was dating. “Please refer back to this tweet for future questions.”

But as E! Online reports, Grande was seen walking around New York City with her ex-boyfriend, backup dancer Ricky Alvarez, on Tuesday. As E! notes, the two were in a relationship for approximately a year, ultimately splitting up in 2016. Alvarez got a mention in “Thank U, Next” too. “Wrote some songs about Ricky,” she sings. “Now, I listen and laugh.”

Ouch! If those lyrics weren’t enough, Ariana also recently hit up Alvarez’s Instagram comments to offer further confirmation that they weren’t back together after rumors of a potential reunion surfaced.

“We’re friends everyone take a big ol breather,” she wrote.