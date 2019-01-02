Chipotle Announces New Menu Items For Those On Keto, Whole 30, And Paleo Diets

If you can’t beat em, you may as well join em.

While fad diets are sweeping the country, some restaurants and fast food chains are hurting because they don’t have a ton of, if any, menu items specifically for different types of diets. But Chipotle just announced that they are giving some customers exactly what they desire with a few dishes for three popular diets including the Ketogenic Diet, the Whole 30 Diet, and the Paleo Diet.

According to People, the taco giant just released a bowl for each of the three diets so customers who are watching what they eat can still indulge in Chipotle. First on the list is the Paleo Salad Bowl that comes complete with romaine lettuce, barbacoa, fajita veggies, green salsa, and guacamole. This is perfect for Paleo dieters because it contains lean meat as well as veggies.

Next on the list is a Whole 30 friendly bowl that is very similar to the Paleo Bowl. This bowl swaps barbacoa for carnitas and also comes with Romaine lettuce, fajita veggies, tomato salsa, and guacamole. Then there’s the Keto Salad Bowl that has romaine lettuce, carnitas, red salsa, cheese, and guac. The keto diet includes low-carb, high-fat foods, so this bowl is perfectly fitting.

And last but not least is a Double Protein Bowl, which is a bowl that includes a full portion of chicken and a full portion of steak in addition to white rice, black beans, red salsa, romaine lettuce, and sour cream. The menu that features these “Lifestyle Bowls” launched today and the company could not be more thrilled to have these items on their menu, according to a statement.

“These first-to-category, diet-driven menu offerings are helping those who have committed to living a healthier lifestyle by making it easy to order delicious bowls that only contain the real ingredients permitted by certain diet regimens.”

Chipotle announced the news earlier today on Instagram with a post with their new menu items. And if the traffic on the post is any indication of how the menu items will do then it’s safe to say that they should do very well. So far, the post has gained over 8,000 likes in addition to 240 plus comments. And for anyone who orders a bowl between today and January 7, they can score free delivery.

The new changes come under new CEO Brian Niccol, who served as the former head of Taco Bell. He has made some fixes to the menu since the infamous 2015 E. coli outbreak that affected stores in 14 states and made at least 60 customers sick.