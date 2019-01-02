‘Bachelor’ Arie Luyendyk Jr Tears Into Former Bestie Jef Holm On Twitter, Nudges Him To Pay Up

Former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. is in a pretty great place in his life at the moment. He’s about to get married to Lauren Burnham and the two are already expecting their first baby. A year ago, Arie and Lauren were in a very different place in their relationship and it looks like Luyendyk is doing a little reflecting. He just referenced a wager former bestie Jef Holm made regarding his Bachelor season and fans are raising their eyebrows over this one.

As the Inquisitr shared last January, Jef Holm got snarky on Twitter as Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Bachelor season started to air. Holm was doubtful that Luyendyk would find his future wife via the reality television series, and a lot of fans had the same viewpoint.

Holm tweeted that he would donate $5,000 to the charity of host Chris Harrison’s choice if Luyendyk lasted with anyone from the show for a year. At the time, many Bachelor fans noted that things seemed rather ugly between the two men and plenty of additional details emerged after that regarding the breakdown in their former friendship.

Now, Arie is apparently looking for Jef to follow through on his previous snarky offer. On Wednesday, Luyendyk tweeted Jef’s original post and told him to pay up. The Bachelor star was pretty harsh in his post, adding in an expletive at the end.

“Pay up @jefholm… Put that trust fund money into something positive instead of bottle service. A**hole”

Some Bachelor fans might point out that technically, Arie seems to be a bit early in going down this path. At this time a year ago, technically Luyendyk was still engaged to his final rose recipient Becca Kufrin. It was a couple of weeks later when he broke things off with Becca and reunited with Lauren, although he had apparently reached out to Burnham via phone at this point a year ago for the first time since wrapping filming.

Given all of that, Arie actually hasn’t quite met the conditions that Jef laid out originally as he hasn’t quite lasted a year with anyone from the show. Granted, Luyendyk and Burnham have a wedding date set for January 12 and it certainly looks as if the Bachelor stars will hit that one-year mark and hopefully many more.

Fans are taking sides on social media over this latest post, but it doesn’t look as if Jef has responded as of yet. It looks like the ball is in Holm’s court now and Bachelor fans will be interested to see if he responds and follows through and donate some money to charity after all of this.

Despite the rocky ending, Bachelor fans are excited for Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham on their upcoming anniversary, wedding, and baby. Will Colton Underwood have the same kind of luck this winter when he headlines his season? The next Bachelor season debuts on Monday, January 7 and it should be a crazy ride.