Olivia Newton-John’s Niece Disputes Reports That Star Only Has Weeks To Live

Olivia Newton-John’s family is shutting down the rumors that the Grease star only has weeks to live in the midst of her third cancer battle, which tabloids recently reported. According to Newton-John’s niece, Tottie Goldsmith, the actress’ body isn’t “shutting down” at all; in fact, Newton-John is in “good health.”

Goldsmith disputed the rumor via an Instagram post on Wednesday, according to Entertainment Tonight. Along with a photo of Newton-John hugging Goldsmith at a red carpet event, the Jack Irish actress assured fans in the caption that her aunt is doing fine.

“Just giving you the heads up that Livvy is in good health, so let’s leave that distressing rumor where it belongs,” Goldsmith wrote, adding a butterfly emoji.

She also spoke to Australia’s Seven Network about the matter when Newton-John gave Goldsmith permission to speak on her behalf.

“You can rest assured she is going nowhere and in really good health. A sick rumor,” the actress shared.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Newton-John’s manager, Michael Caprio, thought the false reports about his client’s health were “hilarious.”

Caprio clarified that the actress was not dying, and even added that “you might want to get better sources versus reading tabloids.”

The rumors about Newton-John’s impending death began circulating when a source “close to the singer” told Radar Online last week that the 70-year-old singer-songwriter’s health is rapidly declining. Later, an Australian entertainment site reported that her life could end in just a few weeks.

“Olivia’s bodily functions appear to be shutting down, but she refuses to let go until she makes it through [her daughter] Chloe’s wedding day,” the source stated.

Last September, Newton-John confirmed that she is battling a tumor at the base of her spine, marking her third fight against cancer. Her original diagnosis came in 1992 when she developed breast cancer. The actress endured several months of chemotherapy and received a partial mastectomy to defeat the disease, but it unfortunately returned in May 2017 and spread to her shoulder.

In September this year, Newton-John showed great bravery during her long battle in an interview with Sunday Night, an Australian news program.

“I’m one of millions in this fight, in this journey,” the actress said. “A lot of people see it as a fight and wherever you choose to see it, that’s your prerogative…I see it as part of my mission, maybe.”

She went on to explain that she knows there are others who have it worse than she does.

“I’m a very privileged person and I’m very aware of that. I have nothing to really complain about,” Newton-John said.