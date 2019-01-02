‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Jill Returns With Shocking News

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, January 3, bring Jill back to Genoa City. Plus, Reed and Charlie confess they hit Nikki and Victor and Nick team up.

Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) and Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) tell Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) what happened and that they hit her during the blizzard, according to She Knows Soaps. Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) agree that telling Nikki what they did may help the boys forgive themselves because both teens are struggling to come to terms with what they did. They show up at the hospital with Reed and Charlie to see Nikki.

Together, Reed and Charlie relay the entire hit-and-run to Nikki. They let her know what happened and how it happened. They also express how sorry they are about everything. Nikki shocks the boys by admitting she was drunk and not watching where she was going. She takes the blame for everything and tells the boys the accident was not solely their fault. Nikki graciously forgives the boys and tries to help ease their consciences.

Cane and Victoria still want the boys to face the consequences for their actions, but Nikki thinks that they should not involve the police. It seems that Reed won’t be behind the wheel for a year, which will undoubtedly hurt but is not too bad considering the alternative could be jail time. Cane decides that Charlie won’t be driving for the rest of the school year and he has a new curfew. In all, the boys get off light especially considering the fact that Nikki seems to be recovering.

Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Victor (Eric Braeden) enter into a pact. Nick wants to help clear Victor of the charges, but Victor is suspicious of his son’s suddenly helpful attitude after the year they just had. Victor even wonders if perhaps Nick is the one who murdered J.T., but Nick denies it and ultimately Victor believes his son. After all, why would Nick put Nikki through the terror of the stable fire and other things she’s dealt with.

Victor wants Nick to figure out what happened and who set the fire at the Ranch. Nick agrees to do some digging for his father and gets to work solving the case.

Jill (Jess Walton) comes back to Genoa City with unexpected news. Cane is not pleased to learn that Jill and Colin are on a break. However, Jill needs somebody she can count on, and Colin has proven over and over that he’s not that man. Cane may be following a bit too closely in his father’s footsteps, too, considering what just happened between him and Victoria. Jill also visits with Billy and is over the moon about his possible reunion with Victoria.