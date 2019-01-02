Kylie Jenner Reportedly On A 500 Calorie A Day Diet, According To ‘Radar Online’

It’s no secret that Kylie Jenner has one of the most envied bodies in Hollywood, but is she doing things the healthy way? She is not, according to a report from Radar Online.

Sources close to the reality star told the publication that Jenner is going to extreme lengths to remain super thin following the birth of her daughter Stormi. After giving birth, Kylie’s metabolism has changed and she still wants to get back to her pre-baby body. One friend of Jenner dished that Kylie is determined to “out bikini” her famous sisters in the New Year and doesn’t care what it takes to get there.

“She’s obsessed with having the best ribs by the time the family slips away for a vacation in Bali or somewhere similar.”

The same source claims that Jenner is only eating around 500 calories a day, living off of one smoothie, a handful of nuts, and some hot lemon water a day. All of the Kardashian sisters are known for their incredible bodies, frequently showing them off on their social media pages but one can only hope that they will do things the healthy way, especially considering the fact that they’re role models for so many young women.

Despite the report, Jenner seems to still be pretty confident in her body in recent weeks, frequently posting photos in tight outfits that show off her incredible figure. The Inquisitr recently shared that the 21-year-old took to her Instagram story to share a few snaps of her New Year’s Eve outfit. And photos posted to her account show Jenner rocking a skin-tight little black dress that also shows off ample amounts of cleavage.

She also posted a pic of herself in the outfit on her Instagram account to ring in the New Year. In the photo, Jenner is sitting in a car with her BFF Jordyn Woods as she toasts 2019.

This year, Jenner has been very reflective on her life with baby Stormi. The lip kit mogul recently shared a post of her baby girl, telling fans that she can’t believe that she is going to turn 1-year-old soon. And as the Inquisitr shared, Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott could be trying for baby number two sooner rather than later. Not only that, but she’s super happy with the way her life is going now.

“[Kylie’s] created a really beautiful life for herself. She has a successful business that’s close to home. She really loves what she does and also loves that she can still be so hands-on with Stormi. She really has everything she’s ever dreamed of and feels so blessed,” a source shared.

It will be interesting to see what 2019 has in store for Jenner.