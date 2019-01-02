Kevin Smith Spent New Year’s Day Working On The ‘Jay And Silent Bob Reboot’ Movie

The long-awaited next installment in Kevin Smith’s Jay and Silent Bob movie series has begun pre-production. Or as Kevin Smith is calling it, “pre-pre-production.” Variety notes that the filmmaker took to Twitter on New Year’s Day to share news that he, Jay Mewes, and producer Jordan Monsanto were hard at work on the project.

“Spent the first day of 2019 having a Jay And Silent Bob Reboot pre-pre-production meeting at our holiday-roomy WeWork office!” Smith tweeted. “Jay Mewes took this pic of me and Jordan Monsanto to both mark the moment and to document that we were the only dopes in Hollywood working on the holiday.”

A second tweet included a video of Smith in his Silent Bob costume holding a big red balloon.

“HAPPY NEW YEAR!” he wrote. “May you accomplish all the things you dream of doing (unless you dream of hurting people)! 2018 was the year that almost killed me, but 2019 will be the year of the REBOOT!”

Smith is referring to a massive heart attack that the Inquisitr reports he suffered in February of 2018. And while the incident may have slowed him down, it didn’t stop him from starting to hype up the idea of another Jay and Silent Bob movie a few months later in May.

“In Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, Jay and Silent Bob find out that Hollywood is making a reboot of that old movie that they had made about them, and they have to go cross the country to Hollywood to stop it all over again,” Smith said on his Fatman on Batman podcast (via Inquisitr). “It’s literally the same movie all over again. It’s a movie that makes fun of sequels and remakes and reboots while being all three at the same time.”

The project will be the first new Jay and Silent Bob movie since 2013’s Jay And Silent Bob’s Super Groovy Cartoon Movie in 2013. The last live action movie they appeared in was 2006’s Clerks 2, while the movie Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is parodying, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, came out in 2001.

These movies are part of what is called the “View Askewniverse,” named after Smith’s production company View Askew. They’re linked together by the Jay and Silent Bob characters, weed dealers that first appeared in Smith’s first feature film Clerks from 1994. While Smith has reached great heights of fame and fortune as a pop culture critic off these films, his more recent screenwriting and directorial efforts have been largely panned by critics and audiences alike.