Woman Poses For Boudoir Photos In Bathtub Full Of Yarn As ‘Grandma Gone Wild’

Boudoir photography is a photographic style that features intimate, romantic, and even sometimes erotic images of the subject. The images are usually shot inside a studio, bedroom, or sometimes a private dressing room. The photographs are typically intended for private enjoyment, but sometimes other use. This form of photography is distinct from the glamour shots which many people are familiar with. It is also distinct from art and nude photography in that boudoir photography is typically more suggestive rather than outright explicit in the images taken.

Popsugar recently reported on one woman’s particular boudoir photography shoot. Apparently, Lisa Bishop, a grandmother of five, decided to spice things up with her husband for Christmas, and her professional photographs are now talk of the town.

Lisa Bishop is a crocheter from Georgia, and she has her daughter to thank for taking the hilarious photo series. Her daughter, Samantha, suggested that her mother do a boudoir shoot so that Mrs. Bishop could see what her daughter does for a living. Her mother, Samantha said, is actually a very modest person. They joked about doing Lisa’s shoot in a bathtub full of yarn, and before either of them thought much more about it, they set to making this idea a reality.

“The idea started as a joke. My mom is actually very modest, so when I said she should do a boudoir shoot so that she can see what I do for a living, she joked, ‘Only in a bathtub full of yarn.”

The tub was filled to the brim with big balls of yarn in multiple color shades, Lisa played along, being a good sport, according to her daughter. She held the crochet needle “seductively” while reading a knitting guidebook. Samantha has called the photo shoot “Grandma Gone Wild,” and has, with her mother’s permission, turned the boudoir photographs into a photo album for Lisa to give to her husband Mike. He is apparently a big fan, and so are thousands of others. Since Samatha’s post on her Facebook page, where she shared Mike’s reaction to flipping through the album, the post has gone viral. “Grandma Gone Wild” has been shared over 62,000 times and has 15,000 comments and growing. Many of the commenters are requesting their own version of the shoot.

By popular demand, Samantha has even created a calendar on Etsy of Lisa’s shoot which sells for $25.