‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Rang In The New Year With Rumored Boyfriend Adam Spott [Photo]

The rumored couple has been romantically linked to one another since last summer.

Scheana Marie and Adam Spott celebrated the New Year together in Los Angeles.

In a series of Instagram Story clips shared earlier this week, the Vanderpump Rules star confirmed she and her rumored boyfriend, who began starring alongside her during Season 6, were together as they prepared for the clock to strike midnight.

As some may have seen, SUR Restaurant, where Vanderpump Rules is filmed, enlisted Scheana to host their New Year’s Eve event and during the night, she and a number of other Instagram users shared photos of her and her friends, Spott included.

In one fan page’s slideshow of the night, Scheana Marie was seen posing with Guillermo Zapata, Stassi Schroeder, and Beau Clark.

Although Scheana Marie hasn’t confirmed herself that she and Adam Spott are, in fact, an item, their admiration for one another has been clear as they’ve remained at one another’s side over the past several months, either as friends or more.

While Adam did film scenes for Season 7, his exact relationship status with Scheana hasn’t yet been revealed and it isn’t completely clear whether fans will ever find out what’s going on between the rumored couple.

Below is a photo of Adam Spott and Scheana Marie on New Year’s Eve.

Instagram

Although Scheana Marie has not yet confirmed her relationship status with Adam Spott, she has openly shared her friendly feelings for her fellow SUR Restaurant employee and Vanderpump Rules co-stars.

In September of last year, Scheana told Us Weekly that she and Adam are “best friends.”

“We’re always together. He’s my favorite person to be with,” she explained at the time.

That said, Scheana insisted she was not yet committed to Adam.

“I’m still single. It’s fun. It’s been a little over a year now. I’m living on the West side … All of my single girlfriends live on the West side and all of my friends in relationships live in West Hollywood, which is where Adam lives so he’s my plus one,” she explained.

“I bring him along, and then it works out. Because I’m literally like the only single person on Vanderpump Rules.”

“I’m with [Adam] like five nights a week. We’re going to Iceland next month. That’s exciting. We’re going with a group of friends. There are six of us,” Scheana added.

To see more of Scheana Marie, Adam Spott, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.