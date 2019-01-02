Carrie Ann Inaba Officially Announced As Julie Chen’s Replacement On ‘The Talk’

It’s official: Carrie Ann Inaba will be the newest co-host on The Talk. Rumors have been swirling that the Dancing With The Stars judge would join Sharon Osbourne, Sara Gilbert, Eve, and Sheryl Underwood on CBS’s daytime talk show after co-host Julie Chen left in September. Now, Entertainment Tonight reports that the show made Inaba’s role official on today’s episode with a big, celebratory reveal.

Earlier this month, reports surfaced that 50-year-old was in the process of inking a deal to join the show, but nothing was confirmed. At the time, rumors suggested that Inaba might take a permanent place on the show in the new year. Since Chen left several months ago, Inaba has been a fairly regular feature on The Talk as a guest host, and it’s clear that the experience left a positive impression on her.

“It’s been such an enriching experience,” she said of guest hosting.

“During the process, bonds were formed. It’s really rare in this business to really get along with people. It reminds me of how it is with Len and Bruno on Dancing.”

Inaba appeared on Wednesday’s show with a surprise reveal to a thrilled audience while Pink’s “Raise Your Glass” played in the background. The showed aired a montage of Inaba’s career and the hosts welcomed the newest member of the crew.

Angelica McDaniel, executive vice president of daytime programming at CBS, confirmed the announcement, saying that the Talk table would be joined by Inaba, who the network felt brings her own authenticity to the show.

Inaba released her own statement, saying that she was excited to be a part of the daytime talk show.

“Having the opportunity to sit at the table with Eve, Sara, Sharon and Sheryl has been such an enriching experience, and I’m honored and looking forward to joining them daily,” she said.

“It’s the authentic conversations and connection with the audience and the ladies that really drew me to The Talk. I feel very fortunate to be a part of this show.”

Chen left the show in September just days after it was revealed that her husband Les Moonves, the former chairman and CEO of CBS Corporation, was resigning following allegations of sexual misconduct by several people. Chen made it no secret that she would like to see Inaba as her replacement, saying that her “Asian sister” looked good in the host chair during a video announcing her departure from the show.