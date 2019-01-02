Kim Kardashian’s Fourth Baby Is ‘Likely’ To Be Her Last, Per ‘People’

Sources indicate that Kardashian isn't looking to expand her brood beyond four children.

It looks like four is the magic number — at least as far as Kim Kardashian is concerned. The reality star just announced that she is expecting her fourth child with husband Kanye West via surrogate, and according to People, it will be the final child for the West-Kardashian family.

A source close to the family spoke with People about the planned baby, and while the family is excited to be expanding again, the couple has apparently decided that this fourth child will be their final addition.

“Kim has always wanted four kids,” the source said. “She talks about it all the time. She likely won’t have any more after this.”

This will be the second time that Kim Kardashian has opted to use a surrogate. Daughter Chicago was born via surrogate, after Kardashian experienced complications with her first two pregnancies. During her first pregnancy with daughter North, Kardashian suffered from pre-eclampsia, which is characterized by high blood pressure. In both pregnancies she had to deal with placenta accreta, which is when the placenta attaches too deeply to the wall of the uterus.

Kardashian has always been open about her pregnancy struggles, from issues with conception to her pregnancy complications themselves. However, she chose to keep her choice to have Chicago via surrogate relatively quiet. In fact, the Keeping Up with The Kardashians star chose not to reveal the pregnancy until it was well underway.

Fourth Child on the Way for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West https://t.co/b8CW0lWCYu — People (@people) January 2, 2019

Despite keeping a low profile regarding her third child, Kardashian has been enthusiastic about the experience of using a surrogate — and often said she would consider using it a second time.

“I enjoyed the surrogacy process. When it came time to breastfeed, I realized it was the best decision I have made — it’s a game changer,” she said in an interview on Live With Ryan and Kelly. “I can spend so much more time with the older kids, getting them used to the new baby.”

As recently as August, Kardashian was still playing coy regarding adding to her family with husband West. When interviewed by E! News, she insisted she had yet to make a decision about having a fourth child.

“I don’t know,” she said during the interview. “I read something that it was, you know — none of that was true. But I’ve been really open about it and talked about it on our show, so I don’t know. We start filming season 16 next week, so if I think about it more and it’s gonna happen, you’ll definitely see it on the show. But as of now, no.”

The baby, whose due date is not yet known, will join three other siblings shared by West and Kardashian — daughter North, 5, son Saint, 3, and daughter Chicago, who turns one this month. It is reported that the child will be another son for the Kardashian-West family.