‘Playboy’ Model Lindsey Pelas Busts Out Of Barely-There Lingerie

Playboy model Lindsey Pelas is staring off 2019 with some sexy snapshots. On New Year’s Day the model posted a photo of herself in a barely-there ensemble.

On Jan. 1, Lindsey Pelas took to her Instagram account to share a risque photo of herself wearing nothing but some skimpy lingerie.

In the picture, Lindsey is seen wearing a pair of black panties, and a tiny matching bra. The model puts on a busty display and leaves very little to the imagination with her racy choice of clothing, as well as shows off her flat tummy, toned abs, and lean legs.

Pelas wears her long, platinum blonde hair down and styled in soft curls. She dons a full face of make up, including dark brows and lashes, pink blush, and nude lips. The vixen also sports a decorative black and silver New Year’s hat a she blows on a silver and white noisemaker.

Lindsey has been sharing multiple racy photos to ring in the New Year. The model recently posted a snapshot of her showing off her ample cleavage in nothing but a robe, putting her hourglass figure on display in a post about her favorite hangover cure, and more.

As previously reported by Maxim Italy, Lindsey Pelas is a 26-year-old model from West Hollywood, who originally hails from Louisiana, where she attended LSU and earned a degree in history.

Pelas comes from a huge family, and has five sisters and three brothers. Lindsey says that she looks for a man that is intelligent, and that being a bad boy isn’t always the best way to get a woman’s attention.

“Being bad does not work on certain women. The dating books for modern men often transmit dated ideas and mezzucci on how to manipulate a woman’s trust to get her attention and affection. Manipulation is not the basis of a healthy relationship,” Lindsey stated.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lindsey also hosts a podcast titled Eyes Up Here, where she talks about an array of issues with her guests, and has starred in films such as The Trouble, Love ‘N’ Oven, Englishman in L.A.: The Movie, and Extraction. She has also had made appearances in TV shows, such as Shadow Zone.

Fans can see more of Playboy model Lindsey Pelas’ latest projects, racy photos, and behind the scenes looks at her life by following her via her Instagram page, or listening to her podcast.