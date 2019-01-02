Video Of Airline Ground Worker Goes Viral After He Entertains Crying Child By Dancing While Signaling Planes

Waiting for the plane to pull out of the gate and get into position for takeoff isn’t usually the most thrilling part of travel. Some levity was found in the job, however, after a ground worker entertained the passengers aboard a jetliner by doing a dance as he guided the aircraft using his batons. The Daily Mail reports that one American Airlines employee spotted a crying child inside the airplane, and decided to do a little dance on the tarmac to cheer her up — making the whole plane’s worth of passengers happy in the process.

Jahmaul Allen, a 28-year-old ramp agent at Toronto Pearson International Airport, has worked for American Airlines for two years — but that doesn’t mean that his love for the job has been dampened by repetition, or by the winter chill. He told ABC News that as he was directing the flight, he decided to do a few dance moves to entertain the passengers. When he noticed that a little girl crying in her seat was starting to smile while observing him, he ramped up his moves to cheer her up.

“I felt like I needed to brighten that child’s life,” he said. “I just made her smile… so then I continued to dance.”

He says that he sometimes feels invisible in his job, but he likes it when he can make passengers happy.

“I just love what I do and I love making the passengers happy,” said Allen, adding, “I usually don’t really have an impact on anyone. No one really notices me. So for this to happen, for this to surface — it’s actually a blessing.”

One passenger caught Allen in action and posted the video to her Instagram page.

Of course, there were some people who weren’t so amused by Allen’s antics. Some were worried that he could have caused an accident with his enthusiastic baton waving. Allen responded with a post on Twitter saying that he had checked to make sure the area was safe before busting a move, and that he wasn’t interrupting the pushback process — or confusing the pilots.

Regardless of my moves & my direction of the wands the pushback operator has a set location where 2 park the aircraft I am not interrupting pilot or the pushback operator I am there just for precaution reasons and I already scoped the area to make sure that it was safe????????????????‍♀️???????? https://t.co/x4W2TcftcM — Jahmaul (@spokenrepublic) December 28, 2018

He says that he takes his job seriously, but likes to add a little enthusiasm to the process. It isn’t the first time the dancer used his talents to lighten the load at work.

“I would say I do it every now and then, whenever I feel like the mood to dance and whenever I want to make someone happy on the plane,” he said.