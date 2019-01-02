Tristan Thompson Gushes About Khloe Kardashian Amid Controversial ‘Twerk’ Video

Tristan Thompson is making it clear that Khloe Kardashian belongs to him. According to Hollywood Life, the NBA baller recently shared a comment on one of Khloe’s New Year’s Eve posts that didn’t go unnoticed by her fans. On New Year’s Day, Khloe took to Instagram with a stunning photo from the festivities that took place the night before. The black-and-white photo has gone viral with nearly 900,000 likes and thousands of comments from adoring fans. But out of all of the comments, Tristan Thompson’s post has garnered the most attention.

In response to Khloe Kardashian’s post, Tristan chimed in with his opinion of the photo writing, “True’s mommy fine as hell.” Tristan ended the post with hearts and kissing emojis. Khloe’s photo was reportedly taken at the New Year’s Eve bash she and Tristan hosted together at the Rumor Bar & Lounge in Cleveland, Ohio. For most of Khloe’s fans, Tristan’s gushing comments are the exact opposite of his alleged reaction to his girlfriend twerking.

Tristan Thompson’s latest Instagram post follows a number of reports about a new twerk video of Khloe Kardashian circulating on social media. The clip was reportedly filmed on New Year’s Eve and it captures Khloe Kardashian twerking for Tristan, but unfortunately, he appears to be quite disinterested.

Several news outlets have even reported that the video actually shows Tristan turning his back on Khloe as she tries to dance for him. It has also been noted that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star appeared to be a bit disappointed by Tristan’s reaction.

Since Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian have had their share of ups and downs over the past year due to multiple cheating scandals, fans have often wondered just how committed the Cleveland Cavaliers baller is to Khloe. Although they have an 8-month-old daughter together and the holidays appear to have gone relatively well, there’s reportedly still speculation about whether or not Tristan can remain faithful. But despite the rumors and speculative claims, Khloe Kardashian is reportedly determined to give their relationship a fair chance for the sake of their daughter.

After the twerking video began circulating on social media, it didn’t take long for the reality star’s fans to examine the clip and defend her. Many KUWTK fans have noted that Tristan appeared to be engrossed in a conversation and simply didn’t notice Khloe dancing but the speculation has yet to be confirmed or denied.