Beyonce Shocks Fans With New Closeup, Candid Photo Of Twins Rumi And Sir Carter

Beyonce and Jay-Z are very selective when it comes to sharing photos and information about their personal lives. So when the famous couple welcomed their twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, it came as no surprise that the couple refrained from sharing photos of their little bundles of joy. In fact, even now, it’s a rarity for Beyonce and Jay-Z’s fans to see their 18-month-old twins which is why fans were shocked to see the singer’s latest Instagram post.

According to Hollywood Life, on Tuesday, January 1, Beyonce celebrated the new year with an Instagram reflection video of candid moments from 2018. As a rendition of “Auld Lang Sang” played in the background, the video featured an array of photos taken throughout the year. From the Beyonce’s magazine covers and live performance clips to more personal moments such as glimpses of her and Jay-Z renewing their vows and quality time with her their three children, the video offered fans a real look at her life in and out of the limelight. While fans have found the vast majority of Beyonce’s photos and clips were captivating, there was one small clip that really caught everyone’s attention: the adorable, candid clip of Beyonce holding Rumi and Sir Carter.

For Beyonce and Jay-Z, 2018 was a significant year not only for their careers but for their personal lives. The “Lemonade” singer and her husband celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary and renewed their vows in June of 2018. However, Beyonce didn’t confirm the renewal until September. According to People magazine, on September 6, Beyonce shared an intimate post on her website just days after her 37th birthday. She opted to share a few of her personal accomplishments with fans.

“At 36, I became a new mother of three. I breastfed my twins. I renewed my vows with my husband of 10 years,” Beyoncé wrote, referencing daughter Blue Ivy, 6, and twins Rumi and Sir, 14 months. I came back home to the stage to do Coachella, after pregnancy,” she continued. “Then my husband and I released our album together, Everything Is Love. And we’ve been touring with our family around the world, and loving it. This year has been monumental for me.”

Despite all of the previous rumors of impending divorce and infidelity, Beyonce and Jay-Z have further proved their intentions to withstand the challenges that come with being married in Hollywood. The new year will likely be another prosperous year for the Carters.