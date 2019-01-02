Bob Einstein, Who Played Marty Funkhauser On ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,” Has Died

Bob Einstein, the longtime comedian, passed away Wednesday, Deadline reported. Einstein, the brother of actor and director Albert Brooks, was synonymous in his career with a pair of roles: The comedic daredevil “Super Dave” Osborne, and Larry David foil Marty Funkhouser on Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Einstein was 76 years old. He was the older brother of Albert Brooks, whose real name is Albert Einstein.

Born in Los Angeles in 1942, Einstein was first known as a writer, for such series as The Sonny and Cher Show and the Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour. Einstein was once sued by a Polish group who objected to a Dick Cavett Show sketch in which he portrayed the head of a ficticious Polish-Defamation League, although the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case.

Bob Einstein began portraying the “Super Dave Osborne” character, a comedic stuntman and daredevil, in the early 1970s, and continued to play “Super Dave” on a variety of different shows, including Late Night With David Letterman, multiple eponymous shows,and even a movie, 2000’s The Extreme Adventures of Super Dave.

The actor began playing his other signature role, Marty Funkhouser, on the third season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, and he continued as a mainstay for the remainder of the series, including its revival that aired in 2017. Funkhauser was a character who remained friends with the ficticious Larry David, despite Larry’s many trespasses and faux pas, including his disruption of the memorial services of both his mother and father.

Funkhouser also, famously, told an outrageously dirty joke to Jerry Seinfeld during Curb‘s Seinfeld revival season, in a scene that hilarious not just for the joke, but for the juxtraposition of a random stranger getting to meet the world’s most famous comedian and using it to tell such a filthy joke, as their mutual friend Larry stews in the background.

He also played a major part in the famous “Palestinian Chicken” episode:

Bob Einstein’s other acting work included a recurring role on Arrested Development, as corporate “surrogate” Larry Middleman, as well as parts in such series as The Life & Times of Tim, Crank Yankers, and The Man Show.

His cause of death was not announced, although the Deadline obituary requested that donations be made in Einstein’s name to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

“R.I.P. My dear brother Bob Einstein,” Albert Brooks tweeted Wednesday. “A great brother, father and husband. A brilliantly funny man. You will be missed forever.”