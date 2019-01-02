Madonna Rumored To Have Gotten Butt Implants After Debuting Much Curvier Backside

Madonna’s fans have been questioning whether or not she had plastic surgery after she debuted a much fuller derriere at her New Year’s Eve live performance at the famous gay bar Stonewall Inn in New York City.

The 60-year-old showcased a way curvier backside as she put on a special performance with her son David Banda, 13, in order to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots. The live show was caught on camera and quickly made its way onto the internet, which has left the “Like A Virgin” singer’s fan base wondering if she had her assets cosmetically enhanced.

And while the concert in itself was highly praised, online users just couldn’t let slip the fact that her body looked totally different, as reported by the Daily Mail.

“Yup I think she did get butt implants. They look so fake tho. Whatever makes her happy,” one fan said, while another one pointed out it looked “like she has a pillow down there.”

“GOTTA be pads GOTTA be. Right?!?!” one follower wondered, and another joked “It looks like there is a shirt stuffed in her back pocket!!!! Lmfaooooooo.”

However, others had a different interpretation of the whole situation, with one online user claiming it was a “microphone control,” while another wrote, “It’s a battery pack babe…Banda also has one in his back pocket….”

#Madonna shows off curvy backside at Stone Wall Inn where she delivered a surprise performance of “Like A Prayer” during New Year’s Eve. ???? pic.twitter.com/Z4Hjmyy4TP — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 2, 2019

The Queen of Pop surprised all the partygoers by showing up shortly after midnight at the special venue, which became famous after the uprising behind the launch of the LGBT movement happened there five decades ago. She stood on stage and gave an emotional speech before happily performing two songs with her teenage son David. Madonna flawlessly delivered her 1989 hit tune “Like a Prayer” before leading the crowd in a singalong of Elvis Presley’s classic “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” released in 1961.