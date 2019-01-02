Jerry Nadler Slams Trump Administration For Being ‘Apparently Willing’ To Let Migrant Children Die

In the wake of the deaths of two migrant children while in the custody of the U.S. government, many people have questioned Donald Trump and his administration in regards to their immigration policies. This news has only added to the criticism the current administration has already faced in recent months, following policies that have separated thousands of migrant children from their adult attendants after being brought into the country.

Recently, New York Representative — and incoming House Judiciary Chairman — Jerry Nadler offered his opinion on the subject while appearing on CBS This Morning on Wednesday, January 2. There, as the Hill reported, he placed blame for the deaths of two Guatemalan children purely on the White House and its policies.

Nadler explained during the show that the Trump administration’s “inhuman policies” were purposely made miserable in an attempt to “deter” people from coming to the border seeking political asylum.

He also added that the House Judiciary Committee would “certainly” be holding hearings in regards to the deaths of 8-year-old Felipe Gomez Alonzo and 7-year-old Jakelin Caal Maquin, noting that they would “subpoena witnesses and documents if necessary” during the process.

“We’ve asked for all relevant documents as to why kids are dying in custody of Department of Homeland Security, why families are being detained,” Nadler said.

“This is inhuman, and it’s not precedented,” he continued. “It’s a deliberate creation of the Trump administration, which is trying to make things as miserable as possible. And if kids die, they’re apparently willing to have that.”

Incoming House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler placed blame for the recent deaths of two migrant children in government custody squarely on the White House and its policies https://t.co/wYNgZwfQUV — POLITICO (@politico) January 2, 2019

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said while appearing on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, December 30, that he also plans to hold hearings to look into the deaths of the two children. Graham is expected to be the next chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

While Nadler has placed the blame squarely on the Trump administration, the president has maintained that it is the Democrats who should “strictly” be at fault. Trump tweeted on Saturday, December 29, that the party and their “pathetic immigration policies that allow people to make the long trek thinking they can enter our country illegally” are the true culprits.

President Trump continued his thoughts, using the tragedies as further reasoning as to why there needs to be stricter security along the U.S.-Mexico border in the form of a wall.

“If we had a Wall, they wouldn’t even try!” he claimed.

The White House has not yet responded to requests for comments regarding Nadler’s remarks on CBS This Morning.