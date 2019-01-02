Vanessa Lachey Kindly Fires Back At Troll Who Says Her Daughter Resembles Jessica Simpson

Nick Lachey’s wife, Vanessa Lachey, is shutting down negativity in the nicest way possible this year. On Tuesday, a troll wrote on Twitter that Vanessa and Nick’s 3-year-old daughter, Brooklyn, looks similar to Jessica Simpson, Nick’s ex-wife. Vanessa quickly addressed the comment, but instead of clapping back with anger, the television personality actually thanked the user, Entertainment Tonight reported.

“Ok… elephant in the room… but why does Nick and Vanessa Lachey’s daughter look like Jessica Simpson?” the user wrote.

Vanessa, who has been happily married to Nick since 2011, then kindly dismissed the comment.

“2019, new year, new outlook,” the 38-year-old mother wrote. “Let’s be positive, especially with our children. Thanks Kimberly. Happy New Year.”

Fans of Vanessa jumped in and praised her for the mature response.

“You are a class act, Mrs. Lachey!” one person wrote, along with a smiley and a heart emoji.

Another wrote that they “wouldn’t have been so nice,” adding that Vanessa’s children are beautiful.

One user pointed out that Brooklyn’s hair color is often why people compare her to Simpson.

“Alot of people says that about Brooklyn because she simply have blonde hair. Your daughter looks just like you Vanessa you and @NickLachey Happy New Year. You 2 have beautiful Children,” they said.

Vanessa and Nick also share a 6-year-old son, Camden, and a 2-year-old son, Phoenix.

The mother of three shared an adorable family photo before the new year of her smooching Nick while their three young ones sat in their laps.

“2018 was magical… but I’m ready for ya 2019!!!” she wrote in the caption.

In July last year, the couple spoke to ET about their happy relationship, explaining how they handle three kids.

“We talk about the day and funny things with the kids, pour a glass of wine, then sit down and watch something…It still feels like I have my husband, instead of like we’re going through the day mechanically with breakfast, lunch, dinner. It can get that way with three kids. You wake up, get shot out of a cannon, then it’s go, go, go until they go to bed!” Vanessa said.

Nick and Simpson did not have any children together during their marriage, which lasted from 2002-2006, according to Us Weekly. Their romance was documented on an MTV reality show, Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica. Following their divorce, Simpson went on to marry former NFL star Eric Johnson in 2014, whom she now shares two children with. Their third child is on the way.