‘Boy Meets World’ Star Danielle Fishel Expecting First Child Two Months After Tying The Knot

Danielle Fishel is seeing blue!

Just two months after saying “I do” to husband Jensen Karp, Fishel announced on Instagram that she and her new hubby are expecting their first child together. In the sweet photo that was posted to her Instagram account earlier today, there are three pairs of sneakers sitting in the grass — a red pair of men’s Nike high-top sneakers, a red and blue women’s sneaker, and in front of the two adult pairs sits a little pair of baby black Nike shoes.

“I’m eating for two. I’m napping with wild abandon. Baby shoes. Baby clothes. (I’m shopping). I’m nesting. I’m reading books. I’m madly in love with my husband. I cry at commercials,” she confessed to fans. “I’m a walking cliché. I’ve got baby apps. I’m confident. I feel inadequate. I’m showing one day and the next I’m not. I’m nervous. I’m excited. He’s due in July. We can’t wait. #BabyKarp2019″

The image has already earned the star a ton of attention with over 64,000 likes in addition to 1,600 plus comments in just an hour of the post going live. Some fans commented on the photo to wish Fishel the best in her new journey as a mother-to-be while countless others made Boy Meets World references. A few others also let Danielle that they too are expecting.

“Awwww yay sooo excited for you jumping for joy inside congratulations ???? @daniellefishel cutest baby shoes ever,” one follower wrote.

“Congratulations! So happy for you! It’s a special time for sure!”

“Congratulations!! Being a boy mom is amazing! You will love it,” another wrote.

As the Inquisitr shared back in November, the 37-year-old wed producer Jensen Karp in an intimate ceremony. After the wedding, both Fishel and Karp took to social media to share photos and sweet posts from their big day. In his Instagram post, the Drop the Mic producer called Danielle his “soulmate” before saying that their wedding day was the best day of his life.

“I love you so much and thank you for giving me this smile,” he ended the post.

Fishel also shared a few posts from the big day, including one post that called Jensen her “favorite human.” This is Danielle’s second marriage. Previously, the actress was married to Tim Belusko from 2013-2016. One year after her divorce, Fishel and Karp began dating and the rest is history.

Fishel did not reveal the exact due date of her baby boy but she did say that he will be coming at some point in July.