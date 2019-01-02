The New York Times Has Apologized For Racial Slur In Crossword Puzzle

They say, "It is simply not acceptable" that the word appeared in their crossword puzzle.

A crossword puzzle in the New York Times paper this past Tuesday became one of controversy when one of the words that showed up was offensive. The editor, Will Shortz, who is responsible for the crossword puzzle came forward, stating that his staff were oblivious to the word being offensive, as they live in “rarefied circles,” reports Fox News.

The word, “beaner,” that appeared in The New York Times crossword puzzle was a racial slur, for which The New York Times has apologized for. This term is sometimes used as a derogatory slur for people of Mexican descent. It originates from the prevalence of pinto beans and other beans in Mexican Cuisine. The Historical Dictionary of American Slang states that the racial slur was first seen via print in 1965, even though the word was being used at least since the 1940s. The term has also been used in more recent pop culture, including the 1980 film Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie.

A spokesperson from The New York Times spoke with a reporter from Fox News, apologizing in depth for the racial slur showing up in Tuesday’s crossword puzzle.

“Tuesday’s Crossword puzzle included an entry that was offensive and hurtful. It is simply not acceptable in The New York Times Crossword and we apologize for including it.”

Shook went onto social media, utilizing his Twitter account to explain exactly how it was that the racial slur popped up in the crossword puzzle this week. The clue that was used for the offending word was “Pitch to the head, informally.”

“I am very sorry for the distraction about BEANER (2D) in today’s fine puzzle by Gary Cee. Neither Joel nor I had ever heard this slur before – and I don’t know anyone who would use it. Maybe we lived in rarefied circles.”

Shook went on to use other possibly offensive words that in fact have double meaning, one of which is not meant to be offensive, in defense of he and his team. He also stated that during research of the puzzle was when he and his team discovered the other meaning of the word that appeared in Tuesday’s puzzle. He stated that “any benign meaning of a word is fair game for a crossword.” The other word he used as an example was the word “chink,” when he stated that word is “benign in the sense as a chink in one’s armor.” He did however, eventually go on to state that perhaps he needs to reconsider slurs that have benign definition “if enough solvers are bothered.”