‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Rings In New Year By Flaunting Hourglass Figure In Sexy Swimsuit

Social media’s “Russian Kim Kardashian” was in Miami, Florida, to ring in the New Year — and she did so in style. Anastasiya Kvitko rarely fails to stun her followers with sexy snapshots. The latest one she posted, shared on New Year’s Day, did not disappoint.

As the Inquisitr recently detailed, Anastasiya Kvitko has been on the go quite a bit lately. After spending some time in Colorado, she noted that she was on her way to Florida for a few days.

While Kvitko did head out for some fun on New Year’s Eve, the next day she was seemingly getting on with a fairly casual day. Anastasiya shared a shot on Instagram, one showing her wearing a sexy swimsuit, and her fans went wild over it.

In this shot, Kvitko is wearing a black one-piece bathing suit. This particular suit showed off Anastasiya’s most buzzworthy assets perfectly. It was cut high on the sides to show off her curvy legs and tiny waist, and low-cut in the front to reveal lots of cleavage.

The “Russian Kim Kardashian” is flaunting fairly dark-hued locks at the moment — and she tousled them with her hands as she gazed down and away from the camera. In this photo, Kvitko is seemingly leaning against a dining room table, with a unique piece of artwork serving as her background.

Kvitko often shares her images to her Twitter page too, although she appears to be a bit behind at the moment. Her latest post on Twitter shows her from December 30, wearing a different sexy one-piece bathing suit as she suns by the pool in Miami. In this one, Anastasiya has the straps of her suit pulled down off of her shoulder — and the cut in the back of the suit shows off plenty of her booty.

Fans will be anxious to see what Kvitko has in store for them in 2019. She is based in Los Angeles now, and seems anxious to build her brand. All signs point toward 2019 being a stellar year for her.

Whether Anastasiya Kvitko is modeling her favorite looks while strutting her stuff on Rodeo Drive — or traveling to Las Vegas, Aspen, or Miami — social media’s “Russian Kim Kardashian” knows just how to strike a stunning pose that can highlight her curvy booty, voluptuous bosom, and extreme hourglass figure. She’s got millions of fans across social media, and they think she’s got what it takes to make a big splash in the months ahead.