Republican Consultant Roasted For Suggesting Democrats Appeal To Her 87-Year-Old Father

Cheri Jacobus' elderly father says he would support Joe Biden, but not Elizabeth Warren.

Cheri Jacobus is a former Republican consultant, columnist, and strategist who is among the longtime GOPers who have spent the Trump years at odds with the president. In fact, Jacobus filed a defamation suit against President Trump, after the president tweeted that she was “a real dummy” and a “major loser”; the suit was dismissed in early 2017, per the Washington Times.

However, Jacobus this week found herself under fire from Democrats, for a tweet stating that her 87-year-old, lifelong Republican father has a preference for which Democratic presidential candidate he might support.

“My 87 yr-old dad is a lifelong Republican (writes $100 checks to GOP orgs) who left POTUS blank in 2016,” Jacobus wrote in the tweet. “Couldn’t vote for either. Says if Dems run Liz Warren he will sit it out again. However, he WOULD/COULD vote for @ JoeBiden. Let that sink in. It’s very useful information.”

The responses to the tweet mostly pointed out the way the tweet exemplified several current tendencies in politics: For Republicans to give Democrats unsolicited political advice, for an exaggeration of the numbers and influence of “Never Trump” Republicans, and the need to compare Elizabeth Warren to Hillary Clinton, when the two have little in common as candidates aside from both being women. This came the day after a Politico article asked “How does Elizabeth Warren avoid a Clinton redux — written off as too unlikable before her campaign gets off the ground?”

“We should def choose our nominee based on the whims of this former GOP strategist’s dad,” Bobby Libby wrote.

“88 year old white man says he would not vote for a woman but would vote for another old white man,” Twitter user Coffee Spoonie wrote. “I, for one, am in shock.”

My 87 yr-old dad is a lifelong Republican (writes $100 checks to GOP orgs) who left POTUS blank in 2016. Couldn't vote for either. Says if Dems run Liz Warren he will sit it out again. However, he WOULD/COULD vote for @JoeBiden. Let that sink in. It's very useful information. — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) December 31, 2018

“Pretty clear that an anecdote based on one old white conservative totally rewrites the entire 2020 narrative and that the only way Democrats can win is to run the skull of Andrew Jackson’s dead body,” Erik Loomis wrote.

“How is sexism useful information? Why is this woman’s father some universal voter? Political rhetoric is so stupid,” wrote Dr. Tressie McMillan Cottom.”

Others, Democrats who are opposed to Biden’s potential candidacy, noted that the support of an elderly lifelong GOPer counts as a mark against choosing Biden.

However Jacobus’ father decides to vote in 2020, it’s pretty clear that the outcome of the next presidential election won’t be determined by 87-year-old white men who are lifelong Republican voters and donors.