‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Jack & Abigail Reunite, Hope & Rafe Clash

Days of our Lives spoilers for mid-week reveal that there will be some very interesting confrontations in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans will watch as the newly returned Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) comes face to face with his one and only daughter, Abigail Deveraux (Kate Mansi). The pair have not seen each other since Jack gave his life to save Abby’s during a disastrous moment in Salem many years ago.

While Salem citizens who were at Doug’s Place on New Year’s Eve know that Jack has returned from the dead, Abigail has not yet been given that information — and will likely be absolutely stunned to see her father’s face. Abby has had a rough road as of late, and it seems that getting her father back could be a beacon of light in her otherwise tortured life. However, it may not be the reunion that she’s hoping for.

Viewers will see that Jack has no recollection of his time in Salem, or his family — wife Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves), son JJ (Casey Moss), or his daughter, Abigail. Sadly, the family will be heartbroken that Jack has returned with no memory of their lives together. However, there could be hope.

As many Days of our Lives fans will remember, Will Horton was also brought back from the dead with Dr. Rolf’s resurrection serum, and returned home with absolutely no memory of his friends and family members. He later found out that there was an antidote to his amnesia, and took a couple of doses, which seemed to be ineffective. That is, until all of his memories came flooding back to him all at once, and he remembered everything — and everyone — from his life in Salem.

The new year brings back some familiar faces! #DAYS pic.twitter.com/IFR1KabHkv — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) December 30, 2018

Elsewhere in Salem, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) and her husband, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will have a disagreement about how to handle Gabi Hernandez’s (Camilla Banus) recent behavior. As fans already know, Gabi drugged Abby, set it up to look like her mental illness was back, and even changed the DNA test results on her daughter, Charlotte, to make it look like Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) — and not Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) — was the father of the little girl.

Hope and Rafe will reportedly clash over how to deal with Gabi’s insane behavior, as Rafe will likely want to go easy on his sister. He may point to the fact that Gabi has been through a lot at the hands of Abigail while she was in the throes of her mental illness.

Meanwhile, fans will see JJ rip into Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva), who is the person who brought Jack back to Salem. Will and Sonny (Freddie Smith) will realize that Leo (Greg Rikkart) may have an Achilles heel they can exploit.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.