‘Good Morning America’ Reveals The Best Diets Of 2019

Good Morning America reported that a list of the best diets of 2019 has been released by U.S. News and World Report’s annual diet rankings, a comprehensive list of plans for those people who are interested in shedding some holiday pounds or who are looking to revamp their eating habits as the new year begins.

One of these, the Nordic Diet, focuses on vegetables, whole grains, fatty fish, and berries. It is tied for third place in the best plant-based diets on U.S. News and World Report’s newly-released list of best diets for 2019.

The diet, named for the region that includes Norway, Iceland, Finland, Denmark, and Sweden, is an example of interest in diets followed by some of the healthiest people in the world, according to Angela Haupt, assistant managing editor of health at U.S. News and World Report.

“We are seeing an interest in people eating to mimic the eating patterns of people in spots of the world where people are particularly healthy,” she said, as reported by Good Morning America. “People are looking at what we can learn from them.”

It was followed by the DASH Diet, which tied with the Mediterranean diet for the top spot last year.

“These diets that are consistently top performers are scoring well, from nutrition to helpfulness, ease, ability to help prevent chronic conditions and more,” Haupt said to Good Morning America.

“It reinforces that everything we’ve been told about dieting and weight loss does remain true.”

Crazy for Keto? It made the bottom of the overall diet ranking, coming in at 38 of the 41 diet plans reviewed by the publication. The diet focuses on high-fat, low-carbohydrate eating and although it works for quicker weight loss, it is not a diet that can be sustained for a long period of time.

The Dukan Diet, which promotes a strict, high-protein way of eating, came in last place for 2019.

These are the top five diets in U.S. News and World Report’s 2019 Best Diets Overall ranking as reported by Good Morning America.

1. Mediterranean Diet

The Mediterranean diet emphasizes eating fruits, veggies, whole grains, beans, nuts, legumes, olive oil, and flavorful herbs and spices; fish and seafood at least a couple of times a week; and poultry, eggs, cheese and yogurt in moderation, according to U.S. News and World Report.

2. DASH Diet

The DASH Diet is made up of low-sodium and healthful foods originally started by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute as a diet to help reduce blood pressure, reported GMA. Followers of the plan eat plenty of fruit, vegetables, whole grain, lean protein, and low-fat dairy and eliminate foods high in fat and sugar-sweetened drinks and sweets.

3. The Flexitarian Diet

The Flexitarian diet encourages people to try alternative meat options like tofu and leaves room for flexibility if you can’t quite fully give up meat. This plant-heavy diet focuses on adding five food groups — “new meat,” [tofu, beans, lentils, peas, nuts, seeds and eggs] fruits and vegetables, whole grains, dairy and sugar, and spices to your diet.

4. MIND Diet

The MIND is a hybrid of the top-rated DASH and Mediterranean diets, says Good Morning America. The diet focuses on “10 brain-healthy food groups: green leafy vegetables in particular, all other vegetables, nuts, berries, beans, whole grains, fish, poultry, olive oil and wine,” according to U.S. News and World Report.

5. Weight Watchers

Weight Watchers, which is backed by Oprah Winfrey and recently signed on Kate Hudson as an ambassador, applies point values to foods, with higher points for foods high in saturated fats and sugars, and lower points for foods with high levels of protein. It also offers group support at in-person meetings.

