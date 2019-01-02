Sara Sampaio Flaunts Curves In Bikini Selfie On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret model Sara Sampaio shared a new selfie on Instagram today. She posed wearing a structured white bikini top while laying on a hammock above the ocean waters. Sara wore her hair up, and smiled for the camera with her lips closed. The captions were two fish emojis, and fans commented, “nice picture,” “Beautiful… love the shot, Beautiful,” and “Now That’s BEAUTY!!!” The model further shared her scenic hammock spot via Instagram Stories, as she showed off the clear blue waters and the sun getting ready to set. She also shared a video of large steaks being grilled at a restaurant.

Moreover, Sampaio’s previous post showed her on a dock, by a boat, wearing a white halter dress while kissing a man. That man is presumably Ali Kavoussi. The model called him “my love” a couple of weeks ago on December 12. In the newer post, the man also wore an all-white outfit — save for a black belt. This particular image was captioned, “Ready to ring the new year with this hottie,” and it was geo-tagged as having been captured in the Maldives. The model stood on her toes and wore her hair down, accessorizing with dangling earrings for the occasion. Fans exclaimed “Wowwww,” and “Happy New Year Sara! Pls get married.”

And while the model seems to be an expert at using social media — with over 7.2 million followers on Instagram alone — that doesn’t mean she’s a huge fan of everything. Sara previously opened up to the Love Magazine about some of the challenges of social media.

“Twitter gets on my nerves. Every time I say an opinion about something I get my words completely twisted and I’m like, ‘I can’t engage with this any more’. Some of them are just hateful people and you can’t get down to the same level as them, but yeah, sometimes you just wanna say F You, but you can’t.”

And Instagram fans beware, because Sampaio has “banned words like ‘anorexic’, ‘fat’, ‘skinny’ and some curse words. They are hurtful and I don’t need to be reading that.”

Plus, Sampaio noted that “That’s what gives me satisfaction, proving people wrong. Like when I got my first Vogue cover.” Obviously, she’s a determined model — and since the interview, has gone out to achieve great things every year. Fans look forward to seeing what she has planned for 2019. But in the meantime, it looks like she’s enjoying herself in the Maldives, hopefully getting some rest and relaxation in before jetting around the world for her various engagements.