Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Kick Off 2019 With A Trip To The Gym

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez got a jump start on healthy New Year’s resolutions by spending the first day of 2019 at the gym. The 43-year-old baseball star shared a montage video of himself and his girlfriend pumping iron at Golds Gym on social media, according to Entertainment Tonight.

In the video — which appeared on Rodriguez’s Instagram account on Tuesday, January 1 — Lopez and Rodriguez took turns flexing their arms, abs, and legs using a few different pieces of gym equipment. Both the former sports pro and the actress-singer looked toned in their workout gear. Lopez wore a black sports bra and matching leggings, and Rodriguez sported a white t-shirt and gray sweats. Of course, Rodriguez even supported his girlfriend’s music by setting the video to “Limitless,” Lopez’s latest song.

“The grind never stops,” Rodriguez captioned the video. “What are you going to make of 2019????????? #thecorp.”

In addition to their time at the gym, Lopez spent some of her Tuesday reflecting on the past year — and sharing a few pictures on Instagram of how she and her family rang in the new year, according to the Daily Mail. She added a series of selfies while rocking her New Year’s Eve attire: a cozy red sweatshirt and a feathery “Happy New Year” headband, paired with flashy silver New Year’s Eve sunglasses. In one photo, she cuddled up next to Rodriguez, who matched his girlfriend in a red top. In another, she made a silly duck face at the camera.

For her caption, the 49-year-old singer wrote about the “endless possibilities ahead.”

“I love the first day of a new year… I think because of the endless possibilities and new adventures that lie ahead… and the opportunity to do things not ever done before!!!” she wrote. “On the first day of this New Year I am very pensive and super calm… but also ready and excited to get after reaching some of my goals I’ve yet to accomplish.”

She went on to discuss how she learned of her own “limitless power” in 2018, and offered some advice for tackling the next year.

“Be daring, be fun, be kind, be courageous, be dependable, be committed to what makes your heart sing and your spirits soar.. be relentless in the pursuit of your passions. And most of all be loving. Unify when you have the chance, never divide! And just watch what happens,” the singer concluded, adding that she wishes everyone a happy, healthy, prosperous, and joy-filled new year.