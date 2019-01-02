Ariel Winter Slams Instagram Follower Who Accuses Her Of Using Drugs To Lose Weight

When it comes to negativity and internet trolls, Ariel Winter has no problem speaking her mind and coming to her own defense.

The Modern Family star is known for reading comments from fans on her posts from time to time and it’s not uncommon for her stick up for herself when it comes to negativity. Most recently, Winter rang in the New Year with her boyfriend Levi Meaden and posted two photos from the celebrations.

In the first of the pair of photos, Winter leans into her boyfriend with her nose pressed to his cheek. Aside from a little bit of lipstick, the 20-year-old’s face is not visible in this particular image. Meaden, however, is all smiles as he looks into the camera and raises his hand in the air. The second photo in the set shows Meaden and Winter kissing to ring in the new year.

Ariel looks stunning with her hair down and straight and rocking a little black dress. Meaden is also dressed to impress in a patterned shirt, a black bomber, and a shiny NYE cap. So far, the images have earned Winter a lot of attention with over 121,000 likes in addition to 380 plus comments. While some fans had positive things to say, there were a few trolls who made mean comments to Winter.

“Not half as bad as all the coke/meth she uses. She literally dropped 30 ponds,” one follower wrote.

This comment caught the attention of Winter, who responded with sarcasm.

“Yup…I dropped 30 bodies of water so fast…” she wrote, referring to the spelling error.

“And yes!! My psychiatrist switched me from my previous antidepressant that didn’t work and made me gain weight, to coke/meth!! Definitely not a new one that worked and then regulated my metabolism. Coke/meth was a controversial decision but she stands by it.”

And this wasn’t the only comment that caught the attention of Winter. Another follower commented on the image and suggested that Winter was a bad person for drinking underage as she was photographed with a champagne glass in her hand. But like the other internet troll, Winter also responded to this one to defend herself.

“Honestly anything acidic kills my stomach so I really just held his because I didn’t want to be the only one toasting with water…lol,” she wrote back.

Luckily for Winter, there were still a lot of her followers who remained positive on the post, telling her that she looks beautiful and wishing her a happy new year.

Hopefully Winter will see less internet trolls in 2019.