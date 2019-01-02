Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Dodging Divorce Rumors Amid News They’re Expecting Baby No. 4

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly going to welcome their fourth child together. However, their marriage could be in jeopardy.

According to a Jan. 2 report by Radar Online, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are allegedly on the brink of divorce following the rapper’s recent rants on Twitter and behavior in the media.

Sources tell the outlet that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is growing tired of her husband’s antics, which continue to shed a negative light on Kim and her famous family.

“Kanye continues to throw Kim and her family into the fire and she is constantly getting threats and harassment. It is just past the point of getting old, and Kim is so fed up with all of this,” an insider revealed.

There have been rumors that Kim and Kanye have been on the rocks for months now. However, the couple have shown no signs of splitting in the public.

The pair have showed off PDA throughout the year, and Kardashian has even come to West’s defense via Twitter during her husband’s Twitter feud with fellow rapper, Drake.

On Wednesday, further evidence that the couple known as Kimye are going strong surfaced. Sources revealed that the pair are expecting their fourth child together via a surrogate.

Us Weekly reports that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will welcome their new little bundle of joy sometime in May, as it was rumored last year that the pair had one more embryo left, and that it was a male.

The pair have three older children, daughter North and son Saint, whom Kim carried herself, and baby girl, Chicago, who was born via a surrogate back in January of 2018.

Kardashian decided to hire a surrogate to carry her third baby after doctors told her it would be much too dangerous for her to undergo a third pregnancy and labor following complications during her first two pregnancies.

Kim and Kanye then chose a surrogate, whom they later gushed over. However, the couple have not confirmed the latest pregnancy, or surrogate rumors.

One insider reveals that Kardashian has always wanted four children, but West has been adamant about wanting even more, saying he’d love to have at least seven children.

In the past, Kim has revealed that she doesn’t think she could handle more then four kids, especially with her busy work schedule.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season later this year.