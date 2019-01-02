Jenna Jameson Rings In 2019 By Showing Off Her Body Transformation With Before & After Snap On Instagram

Jenna Jameson has worked very hard to shed 80 pounds after giving birth to her daughter, Batel Lu, in April of 2017 — and she is proud of it. On Tuesday, the former adult film star took to her Instagram account to share a “before and after” photo of herself. There, Jameson showed off her body transformation as she celebrated the start of the new year.

In the “before” photo, the 44-year-old mother is featured wearing a maxi flower printed dress as she holds a couple of baby toys in her hands. Her hair was dyed red back then, and in the photo she is wearing her tresses tied back in a tight bun. In this image, she is seen displaying a fuller, less toned figure.

In the “after” photo, Jameson is wearing a figure-hugging black and white striped bodysuit that shows off her new, slimmer physique. Jameson is standing in front of a mirror for a selfie. Her side is presented to the camera while having one leg propped forward, a pose that accentuates her hourglass figure and showcases how much weight she has lost. In her recent photo, Jameson is rocking light pink hair that gives her a jovial look.

In the caption, the blonde bombshell reflected upon her transformative year.

“I awakened health wise, I shed half of me and I celebrated 3 years #sober,” she detailed in the caption. “2019 is going to be even better, I can feel it!”

She goes on to show excitement over her growing daughter, who will turn 2 in April, as she will begin to be able to express herself. She also added that she has new business ventures on the upswing, ventures which will keep her busy and motivated throughout the year.

The snap — which Jameson shared with her 375,000 Instagram followers — garnered nearly 17,000 likes and more than 840 comments within a day of having been posted. Users of the popular social media platform took to the comments section to congratulate her, and to wish her the best in the new year.

“What an inspiration! When there’s will there is way! I’m starting tomorrow!!! I want to look hot like you,” one user wrote, while another added, “you inspired me to start keto.”

As Women’s Health magazine detailed, Jameson attributes her dramatic weight loss to following a strict keto diet — a popular and controversial diet that consists of consuming high-fat, high-protein foods with a low-carbohydrate count — and has since become a sort of poster child for the diet.