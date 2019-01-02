Giuliana Rancic Wishes Fans Happy New Year With Sweet New Family Photo

Like many others, Giuliana Rancic is ringing in the New Year with family by her side.

As fans of Rancic know, It’s not uncommon for the E! News personality to post family photos for her nearly 3 million Instagram followers. And to start of 2019, Rancic is doing what she does best — spending time with her husband Bill and their son Duke. Last night, the mother of one took to Instagram to wish her fans a happy and healthy new year.

Along with a sweet caption, Rancic shared a photo of herself, her husband, and her son. In the image, the three are all smiles as they wrap their arms around one another and appear to be having a blast in the outdoors. Giuliana did not share with fans where the photo was taken at but it appears to be somewhere cold as the trio is all bundled up.

Duke looks adorable in a black pair of track pants and a matching black Adidas sweatshirt. As always, Giuliana looks dressed to impress in a light-colored turtleneck sweatshirt and a pair of black leggings. She appears to be wearing minimal makeup and wears her short, light locks down.

And like his son, Bill also kept it casual in a pair of dark pants, a half-zip pullover, a beanie hat, and a pair of sunglasses. So far, the image has earned Giuliana a lot of attention with over 42,000 likes in addition to 200 plus comments and growing. Some fans wished her and her family a happy new year while countless others couldn’t get over how cute the family of three is.

“How is Duke that big already?? Wishing you all a wonderful, blessed new year,” one fan wrote.

“Happy new year!!! Excited for our families to start this amazing journey together,” another commented.

“I have been following you forever it seems. I’m not one to post. I couldn’t resist. Happy New Year to you and your gorgeous family!????”

And fans of the TV personality are certainly happy to be seeing more of Giuliana this year. As the Inquisitr shared, the 44-year-old returned to hosting E! News with pal Jason Kennedy this past September. Over the summer, it was announced that Rancic would be returning to the hit show following a three-year hiatus from the hosting gig. Originally, she hosted from 2005-2015 but still worked on other E! shows like Fashion Police and Live From the Red Carpet in the interim. During G’s time away, other hosts like Maria Menounos and Cat Sadler took over for the host.

Cheers to a happy and healthy 2019 for Rancic and co.