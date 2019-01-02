Kourtney Kardashian & Sofia Richie Have ‘Unspoken Competition’ Between Them

Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie have come a long way in their relationship. The pair, who are bonded together by Scott Disick, are now said to be trying hard to get along with one another, but there is allegedly still some tension between them.

According to a recent report by Life & Style Magazine, Kourtney Kardashian has been working on her friendly relationship with Sofia Richie, who is the current girlfriend of her baby daddy, Scott Disick.

The two women have been trying to get along for the sake of Disick, and the three children that he shares with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

It started when Kourtney, Scott, and Sofia were all spotted out at dinner together back in November, and then again only days later. The weekend before Christmas the trio surprised fans by heading on vacation together in Mexico with the children.

Following the holidays, Kardashian, Disick, and Richie, joined the rest of Kourtney’s famous family in Aspen, Colorado, where they rang in the New Year together in the cold temperatures.

However, while things have gotten much better between the trio, it seems that Kourtney and Sofia still have a bit of negative feelings towards one another, which has resulted in a “unspoken competition” between the two.

“[They] have a lot more in common than they thought. Of course, there’s some unspoken competition between the two, like, who’s got the cutest bikini or the best body…But Kourtney and Sofia are trying their best to make it work. Scott looks like the happiest guy in the world right now.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian was spotted out in Aspen with Scott Disick and Sofia Richie in a very revealing outfit, which may confirm that she’s trying to show off and look her best when Richie is around.

Kardashian sported a pair of tight black leather pants, matching boots, and a completely see-through top with no bra underneath. Kourt left very little to the imagination as her bare breasts could easily be seen through the shirt.

Meanwhile, sources tell E! News that Kourt, Scott, and Sofia all had a great time together, and looked “happy and relaxed” during their Aspen vacation to end 2018 and start a fresh chapter in 2019.

Fans will likely see more of Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, and Sofia Richie when a brand new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians begins airing in 2019.