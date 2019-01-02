‘Pump Rules’: Lala Kent’s Fiancé Randall Emmett Shares Photo On Instagram, Celebrates New Year’s Eve

Find out what Randall Emmett had to say about the past year with Lala Kent.

Lala Kent celebrated the New Year with fiancé Randall Emmett in Miami and on Instagram, he shared plenty of photos of the two of them together, and with friends.

“What a year @lalakent #fiance 2018,” Emmett wrote on Instagram on December 31, along with a collage of photos of himself and Kent, including an image taken after their engagement.

A short time later, Emmett told his fans and followers he was “ending an amazing 2018 with my favorite people,” including his fiancee and his friend, David Grutman.

“Happy new year to everyone and to all my friends and family may 2019 be a healthy and successful year for all!! #godbless,” he wrote.

As fans likely saw on Instagram, Kent and Emmett celebrated the end of 2018 with her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

Kent and Emmett have grown close to Taylor and Cartwright in recent months and actually treated them to a romantic trip to Cabo San Lucas, at the end of last year to celebrate their 2018 engagements.

In June, Taylor and Cartwright became engaged after about four years of dating and months later, in September, Kent and Emmett got engaged after about two and a half years of dating.

Below is a photo of Lala Kent and Randall Emmett on New Year’s Eve.

Following her September engagement, Lala Kent spoke to People magazine about Randall Emmett’s proposal and addressed their upcoming wedding.

“This weekend has been an amazing one for the two of us! It was definitely the most romantic moment of my life. Every detail of the surprise was stunning and I’m still in shock,” Kent said.

“I keep looking down at my ring finger. I’m just so happy to say we are officially engaged,” she continued. “We are so excited to start planning the rest of our lives together and I’m excited to put as much detail as Randall did in our engagement into our wedding!”

While Kent has done a couple of minor things to prepare for her upcoming wedding, such as browsing through dresses, she isn’t in any rush to tie the knot and recently said she and Emmett would likely set a date for sometime in 2020.

“I’m just enjoying being a fiancée,” she explained to Hollywood Life. “I have no plans to start I think for a while.”

