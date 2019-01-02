Drake Unfollows Kim Kardashian On Instagram Amid News She’s Expecting Baby No. 4

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have made no secret of their dislike for rapper Drake. The couple have even publicly called him out, sparking a Twitter feud. Now, it seems he’s pulling back.

According to a Jan. 2 report by E! Online, Kanye West has called out Drake more than once for following his wife, Kim Kardashian on Instagram. Since that time, it has been revealed that Kim and Kanye are expecting their fourth child together via surrogate, and Drake has unfollowed the reality star.

As many fans will remember, Kanye and Drake have had beef in the past. West accused the fellow rapper of allowing rumors and speculation to circulate that he and Kim had an affair after his song, In My Feelings, started a media firestorm of fans wondering if the girl mentioned in his song, Kiki, was the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

Months later, Kanye was at it again, freaking out over Drake following Kim on social media. West took to his Twitter account to display his displeasure over the matter.

“Who’s bright idea was it to tell Drake to follow my wife on Instagram? I don’t have beef with no one. Love everyone but don’t follow my f–king wife on Instagram. Ima focus on my family And you keep my family out of all of this wrestling foolishness,” West tweeted on New Year’s Eve in a series of now-deleted messages.

Now, Drake has officially unfollowed Kim Kardashian on the social media site, which will hopefully appease Kanye West, who has bigger things to be worried about.

On Wednesday, People Magazine confirmed that Kim and Kanye are expecting their fourth child via surrogate in 2019. The couple, who welcomed daughter, Chicago West, in January of 2018, will be adding to their family later this year.

Rumors have been flying that the couple known as Kimye would be having at least one more baby together. Kardashian has revealed that while West has expressed interest in wanting to have a huge family with at least seven children, she doesn’t believe she could handle any more then four kids with her busy schedule, which including starring on a reality series, owning a make up company, and much more.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have not publicly confirmed the new addition to their family. However, fans will likely get to see all about their surrogacy journey again when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season in 2019.