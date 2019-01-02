Former ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star David Eason Lashes Out At ‘Racist’ Cheyenne Floyd, Calls Cory Wharton A ‘Bastard’

David Eason took aim at the ex-'Teen Mom OG' couple.

Former Teen Mom 2 star David Eason lashed out at Teen Mom OG’s Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton on Facebook earlier this week.

On December 31, Starcasm shared details of Eason’s latest Facebook rant, which has since been removed from the social media platform.

“So I just heard this racist b*tch Chyenne [sic] Floyd has one of her boyfriends who thinks he wants to fight me,” Eason said on Facebook. “Why because you and your girl HATE WHITE PEOPLE so you attack the most southern one… You’re better off taking sand-paper to a tigers a** than f**k with me boy.”

Jenelle Evans’ husband was referring to comments Cory Wharton made at the end of last year, which revealed he was open and ready to fighting Eason in a professional setting. Wharton even suggested someone set up a venue where he could take his aggressions out on the former reality star. As fans may recall, Wharton told TMZ he wanted to fight Eason because he slammed his baby mama, Floyd, weeks prior.

“Typical racist bastard, I would love to kick you a** son we don’t like racist people around here. It’s so funny that my LOVE for the south (rebel flag) sparks your HATE for white people, let your colors show dumba**. Come on down to Riegelwood since you want to fight me so bad, I’ll be waiting,” Eason added in his Facebook post.

On Facebook last year, Eason lashed out against Floyd after learning about a series of old tweets she shared, reportedly referencing her dislike of white people. As Starcasm revealed, Floyd once tweeted that she wanted to kill “every white person” after seeing the film The Help.

In response to Floyd’s old tweets, Eason said, “I’m sickened to hear that Cheyenne Floyd said she hates white people and wants to kill them all! WELL HOLY SH*T I’m the bad guy even though I never said I hated anyone or wanted to kill them. Yet I received death threats from you morons?”

Jenelle Evans’ husband was fired from his role on Teen Mom 2 in February of last year due to a series of homophobic statements he made on Twitter.

According to Starcasm, David Eason continued his rant on Facebook, stating that while he doesn’t “hate” gay people, he believes they are “easy to make fun of.”

“It’s just a joke, you look gay if you’re wearing this no matter if you are or not,” he explained.