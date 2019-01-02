‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Shows Off Weight Loss While Ringing In New Year With Jax Taylor

See Brittany Cartwright in a skin-tight, low-cut black mini-dress.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright rang in the New Year in Miami, Florida, with their Vanderpump Rules co-star Lala Kent and her fiance Randall Emmett, and during their outing at Swan Miami, Cartwright showed off her impressive weight-loss efforts.

On Instagram, Taylor shared a photo of himself and Cartwright, which featured Cartwright sporting a skin-tight, low-cut black mini-dress and her stunning diamond engagement ring.

“Dinner with my beautiful fiancé @brittany @swanmiami thanks @randallemmettfilms @davegrutman for taking care of us tonight. #nyemiami #swanmiami,” Taylor wrote in the photo’s caption.

Over the weekend, Taylor and Cartwright shared several photos of themselves celebrating the holiday with Kent and Emmett at a home in Miami and other locations around town.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules well know, Taylor and Cartwright have both been working hard on their physiques as they continue to get closer to their 2019 wedding date, and Cartwright hasn’t hesitated to show off her thin frame in skimpy outfits over the past several months.

While Taylor and Cartwright have confirmed they will wed sometime this year, their exact wedding date is not yet known. It is also not yet known whether the couple will be allowing Bravo TV to capture their big day for Vanderpump Rules Season 8, or for their spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky.

Below is a photo of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright on New Year’s Eve.

In November, Jax Taylor opened up about his weight loss after dropping 30 pounds with the help of diet and exercise.

“When I look back in 20 years and I am fat, I can be like, ‘I was hot one day!’ to my kids,” Taylor told Us Weekly at the 2018 People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica.

According to Taylor, he and soon-to-be wife Brittany Cartwright have been working out together and doing “all kinds of stuff. Trying to eat better, jumping around to different classes around Hollywood. Just trying to live a better life, a healthier life.”

At the same event, Cartwright spoke about her and Taylor’s upcoming nuptials, which are set to take place in Kentucky.

“We’re ready to be the best us yet for the wedding,” Cartwright told Us Weekly. “Like, I just want to be so happy, so healthy. It’s going to be the perfect day.”

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.