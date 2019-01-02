Heidi Klum Talks To Ellen DeGeneres About Her Faith In Love & Marriage

The supermodel opened up about her thoughts on love and marriage.

Heidi Klum may have gotten engaged to her longtime boyfriend just last month, but the supermodel was already on board with his plans for wedded bliss. According to Entertainment Tonight, Klum filmed a pre-taped segment for The Ellen Degeneres Show that made it clear where the supermodel stood on the idea of love and marriage.

During the course of the interview, Klum revealed that two past marriages had not turned her off to the idea of “happy ever after.”

“I’ve been married twice,” Klum told DeGeneres. “I still believe in love and marriage, I do. Even though I failed twice at it. I guess I’m not very good at it. I found a great person, so let’s see what happens.”

And it looks like her instincts were correct; shortly after Klum taped the segment, her boyfriend Tom Kaulitz officially popped the question — and the supermodel was thrilled to answer in the affirmative.

Klum shared the news with her millions of Instagram followers in an excited post. In the image, she placed her hand on Kaulitz’s face to press it tightly against hers, while giving fans a close look at her impressive engagement ring. Both of them are grinning broadly in the picture.

“I SAID YES,” the caption exclaimed.

The couple first became an item back in March of 2018, when the supermodel and musician were spotted getting cozy. They made their relationship official later in the year, walking the red carpet and proudly posing for photos.

And despite their 16-year age difference (Klum is 45 while Kaulitz is 29), the two seem to be very much on the same page when it comes to life and love.

“My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it,” Klum told InStyle in an interview this summer. “That’s really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it. I don’t really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles.”

This will be Klum’s third marriage. She was previously married to singer Seal and hairstylist Ric Pipino. Kaulitz will also find himself as stepfather to Klum’s four children. She has a daughter Leni from a previous relationship with Flavio Briatore, as well as three children from her marriage to Seal: sons Henry and Johan, and daughter Lou.