Molly Sims Shows Off Toned Stems In Sexy Red And Pink Swimsuit

Molly Sims is still looking great in 2019!

The 45-year-old jetted off to St. Barts for the holidays along with her husband Scott Stuber and their three children. But Sims certainly didn’t look anywhere near her age as she strutted her stuff on the beach in a sexy one-piece swimsuit. Photos published by the Daily Mail show the model hitting the beach in a two-toned pink and red suit.

The sexy number features a low-plunging neckline that shows off Sims’ toned tummy and curves. Also on display are Molly’s long and lean legs, which helped make her modeling career so successful. And when she wasn’t showing off her amazing body, Sims covered up in a pink and purple floral dress and played with her children near the water. She looked beach ready with her long, blonde locks down and flowing in the wind along with a pair of reflective silver sunglasses.

During the beach outing, Molly could be seen taking a few selfies and even posted one of them to her Instagram account. In the photo, Sims sits down and takes the photo at a downward angle. The actress puts her hand on her hip and appears to be dripping with jewelry. One of her ears is covered in earrings while her wrist features a few different colored bracelets. Her wedding ring is also visible on her ring finger.

Molly Sims, 45, shows off her jaw-dropping physique in racy clashing swimsuit https://t.co/GkOmPs0d2U pic.twitter.com/QbksFMY3eq — HabariCloud Today (@HabariCloud) January 2, 2019

So far, the photo has earned the mother of three a lot of attention with over 1,900 likes in addition to 40-plus comments. Some fans commented on the image to wish Molly a happy and healthy new year while countless others couldn’t help but gush over how amazing she looks.

“I have really enjoyed following you over the last year. I live in the UK and have 4 boys. I am a personal stylist and have loved your posts and advice. Thank you! And HNY to your family xx.”

“Superwoman happy new year! and you are posting adorable stories now your all family your childs your husband your parents are really so lucky because they have you,” another wrote.

“Absolutely amazing,” one more chimed in.

Over the past few days, Sims has also been giving fans sneak peeks of her vacation on her Instagram feed. Another photo shows Molly, her husband, and their three children posing together on the back of a boat. One more snapshot shows Sims doing what she does best — walking a makeshift catwalk on a dock and posing for a beautiful photo.

Seems like Sims definitely knows how to celebrate the New Year in style.