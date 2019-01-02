Kim Kardashian Gets Roasted By Chrissy Teigen After Asking The Internet About ‘Bird Box’

Kim Kardashian just got roasted by good pal Chrissy Teigen on Twitter after she asked the internet if they had seen Bird Box, the Netflix film sensation that stars Sandra Bullock.

The 38-year-old reality star took to Twitter on New Year’s Day, asking her more than 59 million followers about the film, and quite possibly making her one of the few people since the intense movie was released in mid-December 2018 who had not viewed it.

“Watching Bird Box. I really like it. Who has seen it?” she questioned her followers.

The Sandra Bullock-led horror film has been the subject of countless memes and online discussions since it was released, but it has never felt the burn of a Teigen roast, as the cookbook author, model, and mom of two did when taking a jab at longtime pal Kardashian.

She replied to Kardashian’s post on Twitter, “Kimberly like everyone in the entire world.”

Hours later, Kardashian posted a throwback video from 2011 of herself talking about New Year’s resolutions.

“2011 is all about doing what’s best for me, so if that means, you know, breaking some old habits, then that’s what you gotta do!” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said in the funny clip.

Teigen and Kardashian are close friends. She, alongside husband John Legend, attended Kardashian and husband Kanye West’s over-the-top Christmas Eve party.

kimberly like everyone in the entire world — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 2, 2019

“Some pics from our Christmas Eve Party. We danced to ‘All Of Me’ since the last time we heard @johnlegend sing this live it was at our wedding for our first dance!” Kim captioned some photos with her hubby on Instagram.

In a video for Kim Kardashian’s app that was posted in 2016, according to Glamour, she and Teigen opened up about how they met, and both revealed they had fights with their husbands at each other’s weddings.

Speaking to Kim about their lover’s tiff she said, “John [Legend] and I got in the biggest fight at Kim and Kanye’s wedding that you’ve ever seen in your whole life… [it] came from alcohol.”

And Kim said the exact same happened to her and Kanye at Chrissy’s ceremony in Italy in 2013.

“Wait, I got in a fight with Kanye during your wedding. I didn’t go… [North] was just born and I was so fat, and I had nothing to wear, so then he kept texting me, ‘Babe, this is the most beautiful wedding,’ ‘Babe, this is so pretty. I really wish you were here at Lake Como.’… Literally a play-by-play text. We got into the biggest fight. ‘Just stop texting me. Go enjoy the wedding, you’re making me feel so bad!'” she said.

Bird Box, the movie that Kardashian recently watched, is available now on Netflix.