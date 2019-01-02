Instagram Star Kourtney Reppert Adjusts Her Assets In Braless Ensemble In New Video — ‘Boob Itches Are Real’

Kourtney Reppert rang in the new year in her true style. On Tuesday, the Instagram sensation took to the popular social media platform to share a raunchy video of herself adjusting her breasts while wearing a sparkly, barely-there dress to celebrate the incoming year.

In the video in question, the blonde bombshell is holding the camera in front of and slightly above her face focusing on her boob area as she adjusts the side of the ensemble. The video initially focuses on the 32-year-old model’s face before zooming down to her chest. In the caption, the Pennsylvania native joked that her boobs were itching.

“Happy New Year!! Boob itches are real!” she captioned her saucy post.

In the clip, the blonde beauty is wearing her hair down in loose waves as they cascade around her face and onto her shoulders. She is wearing an intense black smokey eye that signals she is ready to welcome the new year with a bang. Her dark eye makeup makes her baby blue eye stand out, a look that she paired with nude lips that let the focus stay on the eyes. She is also rocking a silver mini-dress that leaves little to the imagination.

The snap, which Reppert shared with her impressive 1.3 million Instagram followers, was viewed nearly 154,000 times, garnered more than 11,300 likes and more than 280 comments in under a day of being posted at the time of this writing. Users of the popular social media platform flocked to the comment section to share messages complimenting her looks and to illustrate how they feel about the photo through a series of emoji depicting fire and a slew of hearts.

“Wow, that is a Lovely Dress, Very Beautiful,” one user wrote adding clapping hands, fire, and heart emoji, while another added, “So gorgeous and sexy absolutely stunning beauty.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Reppert initially rose to the scene as a model in Philadelphia when she was named the city’s “hottest sports babe” by radio station WMMR. The blonde bombshell was also dubbed the Flyers’ “hottest fan” and the Phillies’ “hottest blonde,” the report continues. In addition, she also acted as Jessica Simpson’s stand-in for all of her Macy’s commercials.

Now based in Los Angeles, the blonde bombshell spends her days posing and training. As Maxim pointed out, Reppert has a sexy Sports Illustrated-inspired calendar coming out in the new year, which is selling for $37.