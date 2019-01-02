Karrueche Tran Shows Skin At The Beach In A Skimpy Leopard-Print Cut-Out Swimsuit

Karrueche sported a revealing animal-print bathing suit during a trip to a Miami beach with boyfriend Victor Cruz.

Model Karrueche Tran was showing off some serious skin as she hit the beach in Miami this week. In pictures shared online by Daily Mail, the star could be seen rocking a skimpy leopard print swimsuit with serious cut-outs across the torso as she enjoyed a walk along the sand while soaking up the sun with her boyfriend, footballer Victor Cruz.

Photos taken on December 31 showed Karrueche walking along the beach in her pretty revealing one-piece while her long hair was tied up into a topknot on top of her head. She shielded her eyes from the intense Florida sun in a pair of matching brown shades.

Tran also opted to accessorize her fun beach look with a gold chain around her neck and a matching gold watch on her left hand, while her perfectly manicured nails added a little more color to her look in bright red.

As well as walking along the sand, paparazzi snaps also showed the star – who famously dated musician Chris Brown and appears in the TNT series Claws – taking a dip in the water as she smiled from ear to ear while enjoying some quality time with Victor before ringing in the New Year in the Sunshine State. The twosome even hit a wave or two as they laughed together.

Karrueche Tran shows off her flawless figure in animal print swimsuit https://t.co/ovVoFTeneY @DailyMailCeleb — @Allan (@Allan78727186) January 1, 2019

The snaps showing Karrueche and her man getting a little wet in the ocean in Miami came shortly after the star shared her own photos from her romantic trip with her boyfriend.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, on December 30, Karrueche posted a stunning photo of herself wearing a skimpy pink bikini while enjoying some well-deserved downtime at The Setai hotel in Miami Beach.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

The star shared the snap on her Instagram page as she walked along the sand, telling her more than 8 million followers on the social media site that she “finally got some sun,” alongside a smiley face. Carrying a beach bag in one hand and her yellow sandals in the other, Tran showed off her winning smile.

As for how she opted to celebrate the New Year, on January 1 she uploaded a picture of herself wearing a sheer green dress in front of a row of palm trees while ringing in 2019.

With confetti strewn all over the floor as she stuck her tongue out to the camera, Karrueche captioned the photo, “HAPPY NEW YEAR YALL!” with a green heart.

Though her boyfriend Victor wasn’t in the first photo she posted on her account in 2019, the actress did gush over her man in an interview with Us Weekly back in May.

“He’s so sweet, like a really nice guy, he’s genuinely kind and it’s so refreshing to be with such a kind, great guy,” Tran gushed to the outlet. “And it doesn’t hurt that his body is bangin’!”