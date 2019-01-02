Elizabeth Hurley Shows Off Her Age-Defying Physique In Skimpy Patterned Bikini On Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley always finds a way to escape the dropping temperatures to show off her envy-inducing figure in a bikini on Instagram. On Wednesday, the 53-year-old stunner took to the popular social media platform to share a snap of herself donning a skimpy white and blue two-piece that showcases her toned physique.

In the photo in question, the British actress and model is featured in a white bikini with intricate blue and light green patterns consisting of a triangle top that ties around her neck with matching bottoms that sit low on her hips, helping accentuate her slim waist and toned abs. The Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery actress is tugging at one side of her bikini bottoms while she hugs a sheer white curtain with her other arm for the photo.

Her light brown tresses are down and parted down the middle in a relaxed hairstyle that frames her face. The Royals star is wearing her signature makeup, consisting of thick deep black eyeliner both over her lashes and also under the lower lid, a look that makes her baby blue eyes pop.

According to the post’s hashtags, Hurley is flaunting her body in India while wearing a piece from her own collection, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

In addition to the hashtags, Hurley simply included three faces throwing a kiss emoji. The snap, which she shared with her 1.1 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 19,500 likes and nearly 400 comments within an hour of being posted at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comment section to leave a host of emoji depicting fire and all kinds of hearts and to write messages complimenting her on her physique and beauty.

“You are so very very beautiful and very very sexy absolutely breathtaking,” one user wrote while another added, “You must be related to benjamin button..you never look any older, year on year. You look absolutely stunning.”

As People recently noted, Hurley has been spending the holidays in India alongside her lookalike son, the 16-year-old Damian Hurley.

Damian made his acting debut alongside his mother in The Royals during the show’s third season, returning for Season 4, according to the People report. While Hurley told People that she will “encourage [him] in anything he wants to do,” she will make sure that his education is still the main priority is his life for now, the report continued.