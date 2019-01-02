Kate Middleton Has The One Thing Princess Diana Always Wanted

It appears that the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has the one thing that her late mother-in-law Princess Diana always wanted but was unable to have during her ill-fated marriage to Prince Charles.

Express published a story where they quoted a royal insider who revealed that the late princess always “wanted a baby girl.”

Middleton often pays tribute to Princess Diana by wearing her most iconic tiaras to official events as well as the daily wear of the iconic and stunning sapphire and diamond engagement ring that Prince Charles gifted her when they became engaged. Prince William passed the ring to Middleton to wear when the couple became engaged in October 2010.

Express also noted that The Duchess of Cambridge often draws comparisons to the late Princess of Wales for her fashion sense.

She also emulates the hands-on parenting style of Diana with her and William’s children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

A former royal insider said in a 2017 Amazon Prime documentary that having a baby girl would have “made everything” for the late princess and that she was “robbed of the opportunity” of loving her grandchildren.

The Diana Story quoted former royal butler Paul Burrell, who was part of Diana’s household from 1987, revealing, “Diana always wanted a girl.”

“To have a baby girl in the family would have made everything for Diana and she was robbed of the opportunity of loving her grandchildren – especially Charlotte. She would have loved Kate, too,” he exclaimed.

Patrick Riviere / Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge honored Princess Diana in Princess Charlotte’s name, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.

When Middleton and Prince William were married in 2011, the bride made her procession down the aisle to the song “I Was Glad” by Sir Charles Hubert Hastings Parry. The significance of the song: It was also used as the anthem at the wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana in 1981, per Telegraph.

Arthur Edwards / WPA Pool/Getty Images

William and Middleton’s union took place at Westminster Abbey, another nod to Diana as that’s where her 1997 funeral took place.

There is also a chance that Diana will be honored once again with the birth of a new baby for her son Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

With the new Duchess of Sussex due this spring, there is great interest as to not only the sex of the couple’s first child but the baby’s chosen name.

Express revealed that the name Diana is currently the most popular name with British bookmakers.