Melania Trump Looks Stunning In Sparkly New Year’s Day Selfie From Mar-A-Lago

The first lady posts a rare selfie after hosting a New Year's Eve bash at Mar-a-Lago without her husband.

Melania Trump rang in the New Year without her husband, but based on photos posted from her first-ever solo Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve bash, the first lady was surrounded by friends, family, and a whole lot of sparkle as she welcomed 2019.

According to USA Today, Melania Trump hosted the $1,000-per-person party at the famous Florida club, while President Donald Trump stayed behind and spent New Year’s Eve at the White House due to the government shutdown in Washington, D.C. The fashionable first lady wore a sparkly, long-sleeve black Stella McCartney dress to the party as she hosted a guest list that included United Nations Ambassador of The Commonwealth of Dominica Paolo Zampolli, his wife model Amanda Ungaro, and conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The president’s sons, Eric Trump, 34, and Donald Trump Jr., 41, also joined their 48-year-old stepmother at the Mar-a-Largo bash.

Melania Trump capped off her NYE festivities by posting a rare selfie, which you can see below. The stunning black-and-white close-up shot shows the smiling FLOTUS and the top half of her 12-year-old son Barron’s head as she wishes everyone a happy, healthy, and prosperous New Year.

You can see first lady Melania Trump’s rare selfie below.

The first lady’s new selfie marks the end of a holiday season that had her under attack for everything from her White House Christmas decorations to her choice of wearing tan leggings and Timberland boots during a recent surprise trip to visit troops in Iraq.

At the start of the holidays, the first lady received flack for the colonnade of blood red Christmas trees in her “American Treasures”-themed White House display, as previously shared by the Inquisitr, with some critics comparing the decor to The Shining and The Handmaid’s Tale. But during a speaking engagement at Liberty University, Mrs. Trump defended her holiday style.

“We are in the 21st Century and everybody has a different taste,” Melania Trump said, per Reuters. “I think [the trees] look fantastic. I hope everybody will come over and visit it. In real life, they look even more beautiful. And you are all very welcome to visit the White House, the people’s house.”

As for the constant scrutiny over her fashion choices, Melania Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity she’s tired of the media’s focus on all of the “nonsense.”

“They like to focus on the gossip, and I would like to— focus on the substance and what we do, not just about nonsense,” Melania Trump said, per People.