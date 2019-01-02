Kendall Jenner Cheers NBA Boyfriend Ben Simmons On After Spending New Year’s Together

She may have partied the night away at Drake’s New Year’s Eve bash in Los Angeles, but Kendall Jenner was fully ready to support her beau as his team, the Philadelphia 76ers, played against the L.A. Clippers on the first day of the year.

The 23-year-old looked positively gleeful as she sat courtside at the Staples Center, supporting her NBA boyfriend in his very first match of the year, and she was joined by her singer friend Charlotte Lawrence. She appeared focused as she watched the match unfold, often gesturing and cheering on the 76ers, even though they were playing against her hometown’s team. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star looked stylish in a casual outfit that included a sleeveless gray T-shirt with a printed design across the front, and a funky hairstyle. She wore most of her raven-colored tresses down in a sleek style, but took the front locks and pulled them back into two pigtails.

She opted for a post-NYE natural-looking makeup glow, going only for a subtle contour and a nude lip gloss. She completed the look with some black nail polish, several rings across her fingers, and a pair of statement earrings, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Lucky for Kendall and her 6-foot-10 point guard boyfriend, the 76ers won the titan clash 119-113, with Ben scoring a 14-point tally on the night. And while the Philadelphia team is currently fourth in the Eastern Conference standings, some fans still insist that the model brings “bad luck” to the 76ers — a petition was even launched to ban her from watching him and the team play, and it gathered thousands of signatures.

“It has come to the attention of Sixers fans that Ben Simmons has rekindled his relations with Kendall Jenner, a member of the notorious, career-killing Kardashian/Jenner family,” the petition read.

“Jenner was front and center in attendance for the Sixers loss to the worst team in the league, the Cleveland Cavaliers… We as Sixers fans cannot sit idly by and let Kendall Jenner ruin what could be a truly special Sixers season by her attendance at Sixers games. ”

And she isn’t the only Kardashian-Jenner clan member to be accused of being a bad omen, with sports fans also claiming that Khloe Kardashian’s game attendance coincides with bad results for her baby father Tristan Thompson and his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. The two sisters were spotted attending the most recent match between the 76ers and the Cavaliers, where they were seen playfully heckling each other.