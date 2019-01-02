Free Dining Is Back At Walt Disney World For 2019, And It’s Early: Here Are The Full Discount Details

One of the biggest discounts of every year just dropped super early for 2019.

Just as 2019 was already shaping up to be a huge year at Walt Disney World with so many new things coming, they’re even bringing back something old, too. Making matters even better is that they’re bringing it back early as free dining has returned, and not for the usual dates, either. It could have something to do with Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opening in the fall, but either way, it has arrived for the summer and early fall of 2019.

Usually, free dining is a deal that is offered for select dates in mid-August through near the end of December. It’s also one that comes out for booking usually in late April or early May, but Disney decided to switch up things a bit this year.

The morning of January 2, 2019, became quite chaotic as Disney fans woke up to see that this “FREE, Delicious Deal” had dropped as shown on the official website of Walt Disney World. Some exclusions do apply, but it seems to be a bit more open than usual.

Remember, this discount is very limited and just having a room or vacation package booked does not guarantee that you will get it. Free dining at Walt Disney World often goes very fast and the number of rooms available at each participating resort is not very big.

Booking window: January 2 – February 10, 2019

Requirements: Guests must purchase a vacation package with dining and tickets which must have the Park Hopper or Park Hopper Plus option. Length of stay requirements may also apply.

Dining Plans:

Free Disney Dining Plan for Deluxe Villa Resort Hotels and Deluxe Resort Hotels

Free Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan for Moderate and Value Resort Hotels

Excluded Resorts:

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

The Little Mermaid rooms at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Campsites and cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground

Cabins at Copper Creek Villas

Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

3-bedroom villas

Disney is always welcome to do whatever they want with their discounts, but free dining is one of those that has become almost a habit. For many years now, it has been released at the same time and valid for close to the same dates, but why the big change this year?

There is no real way of knowing, but one thing is certain and it’s that Disney is not going to discount rooms they have no trouble selling. As previously reported by Inquisitr, the opening season for Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios recently changed from “late fall 2019” to just “fall 2019.”

That may not seem like much, but there will certainly be no trouble booking rooms when that new land opens. Walt Disney World may have moved the “Free Dining” discount into the summer and early fall due to Galaxy’s Edge opening later in the year or just because they felt like it. Either way, one of the most popular discounts of every year is back and you can book it now, but be quick about it.